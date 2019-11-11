LAMTA Will Present ENCORE!

"Encore!" is a celebration of some of the hit musicals that have enthralled South African audiences in the last 18 years.

In 2001, Producer, Pieter Toerien brought the internationally acclaimed production of CATS to South Africa featuring its first ever "All South African" cast. This production marked a boom in the South African musical theatre industry as massive hit shows like The Lion King, The Phantom of the Opera, and The Sound Of Music followed, all gracing our stages and showcasing the phenomenal talents of South African performers.

The Luitingh Alexander Musical Theatre Academy known as LAMTA, opened its doors in January 2019 and is situated on the top floor of Pieter Toerien's Theatre on the Bay in Camps Bay, Cape Town. LAMTA directors, Anton Luitingh and Duane Alexander have had the privilege of either performing in or being a part of the directing and choreography teams on many of these hit international shows and are now sharing their experiences with their students.

Performing alongside the students of LAMTA are South African musical theatre stalwarts Bethany Dickson (The Sound of Music, Singin in the Rain, Matilda), Edith Plaatjies (King Kong, Blood Brothers, Danger in the Dark), Sven-Eric Müller (West Side Story, Funny Girl, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat), and Loukmaan Adams (District Six, Kat and the Kings, Aunty Merle The Musical). After the major success of LAMTA's previous productions, "Silver Screen" and "The Table", the Luitingh Alexander Musical Theatre Academy is proud to present their first Musical Theatre production since LAMTA's inception, showcasing the talents of their students who in time to come will be the faces of a new generation of musical theatre performers.

"Encore!" is an explosion of musical theatre with extremely diverse hits that will entertain audiences of all ages and leave them wanting more.





