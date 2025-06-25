LAMTA Will Bring BEYOND Cirque Experience to Theatre On The Bay

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Step into a realm of wonder with BEYOND, a bold new dance production from the Luitingh Alexander Musical Theatre Academy (LAMTA) directed by co-founders Anton Luitingh and Duane Alexander, opening at Theatre on the Bay on 17 July 2025.

Following the success of Hollywood, Vintage Jukebox, and Come Together, LAMTA’s annual dance production takes on an exciting new form. BEYOND reimagines the stage as a fantastical cirque experience — an immersive blend of dance, music, acrobatics and theatrical artistry. The production fuses choreography with elements of clowning, breath-taking visuals and haunting vocal harmonies, inviting audiences to escape the ordinary and embrace the extraordinary.

In a landmark collaboration, LAMTA joins creative forces with Followspot Productions to deliver a spellbinding showcase of physical theatre, comedy and high-energy performance. Choreographers include Jared Schaedler (Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Hollywood, Come Together), Anna Olivier & Naoline Quinzin (2025 Naledi Theatre Award winners for Best Choreography for Spring Awakening), Ashley Searle (Hollywood, Part of Your World, Vintage Jukebox), Michelle Reid (Hollywood, Dancescape, Vintage Jukebox), Chesney Stanfield and Emile Pieterse (Hollywood), The Outlore - Liam Gillespie and Kim Buckle, former Cape Town City Ballet Artistic Director Robin van Wyk (Hollywood, Part of Your World), and Duane Alexander, who along with Anton Luitingh, was awarded the 2025 Naledi for Best Musical Theatre Production for LAMTA's Spring Awakening that was presented last year. Luitingh is Musical Director on BEYOND while costume design is by Frankie van Straten (Vintage Jukebox, Bitter Winter).

BEYOND features over 40 LAMTA students alongside several professional guest performers including Ashley Searle, Jessica Frances, Merlo Hollenbach, Siyabonga Swelindawo and Xolani Sikunana.

Expect a kaleidoscope of creativity, where the boundaries of performance go beyond this world and beyond imagination.

BEYOND runs at Theatre on the Bay from 17 to 26 July, 2025. Tickets start at R150 and are available via Webtickets or through the theatre box office on 021 438 3300. The season is limited so early booking is strongly advised.

