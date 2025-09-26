JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT Returns to Cape Town in October

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



After a completely sold-out Cape Town season and an equally spectacular run in Johannesburg, the hit production of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat is returning to Theatre on the Bay, much to the delight of audiences who missed out the first time or simply can't wait to experience the magic again.

Opening 3 October 2025, the return season promises to dazzle once more with all the colour, energy and heart that made it such a triumph earlier this year.

Presented by Pieter Toerien and the Luitingh Alexander Musical Theatre Academy (LAMTA), this electrifying revival of Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber's beloved musical is a feast for the senses, packed with dazzling choreography, unforgettable songs, and show-stopping performances.

Taking centre stage once again is Naledi Theatre Award winner Dylan Janse van Rensburg (Spring Awakening, My Fair Lady) as Joseph, alongside powerhouse vocalist Lelo Ramasimong (The Colour Purple, Dreamgirls) as The Narrator, and the effortlessly charismatic Chris Jaftha (Khaki Fever, Top Billing, Mamma Mia!) as Pharaoh.

From the infectious joy of Go, Go, Go Joseph to the moving ballad Close Every Door, the production bursts with iconic hits that have made Joseph one of the world's most beloved musicals that has been performed in over 80 countries across multiple decades.

A visually spectacular show, it is directed by Anton Luitingh and Duane Alexander, with Charl-Johan Lingenfelder as musical supervisor and Amy Campbell as musical director. Choreography by Duane Alexander and Jared Schaedler, dazzling set and costumes by Niall Griffin and lighting design by Oliver Hauser all combine to create a fresh, exhilarating interpretation of the classic.

The stellar cast also features a vibrant ensemble of LAMTA graduates and seasoned performers including Stuart Brown, Gianluca Gironi, Miguel de Sampaio, Jasmine Minter, Michael Stray, Jayden Dickson, Gemma Bisseker, Léa Blerk, Michiel Bester, Anna Olivier, Bradley Smith, Justin Swartz, Danie Conradie, Braeden Buys, Manyano Ngoma, Logan Cornelius, Dylan Du Plessis and Yethu Kibi.

This is your chance to be part of the magic one more time. Whether you're seeing it for the first time or returning for another dose of musical joy, don't miss this unmissable theatrical event for the whole family.