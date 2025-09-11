Golda Schultz and Jacques Imbrailo Will Star in DUET Endowment Trust Gala at Artscape

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



On Saturday, 4 October 2025, the Duet Endowment Trust Gala Concert, presented by Cape Town Opera and the Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra will take place at Artscape.

An evening of musical brilliance, the event celebrates South Africa's world-class talent and cultural legacy and will feature internationally renowned soprano Golda Schultz and acclaimed baritone Jacques Imbrailo in a rich programme of opera favourites and symphonic gems. They will be joined onstage by Cape Town Opera's House Soloists, Judith Neilson Young Artists, Vocal Ensemble and Children's Chorus. The Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra will be under the baton of the distinguished British-Italian conductor Gaetano Lo Coco.

Founded by Mrs. Wendy Ackerman, the Duet Endowment Trust supports the long-term sustainability of both Cape Town Opera and the Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra and underlines the importance of investing in the future of classical music in the country.

Cape Town born Golda Schultz, the celebrated South African soprano has risen to global prominence as one of today's most radiant lyrical voices. Trained at the University of Cape Town and Juilliard School in New York, she went on to join Cape Town Opera's Judith Neilson Young Artist Programme and thereafter refined her craft at the prestigious opera studio of the Bavarian State Opera. Schultz's captivating interpretations of Mozart, Strauss and Verdi have graced the stages of some of the leading houses of the world including La Scala and the Metropolitan Opera. Her acclaimed 2022 debut solo album This Be Her Verse revealed her emotional depth and intellectual artistry and the same year she was honoured with the Bavarian government's Special Prize for Culture and named Artiste Étoile by the Lucerne Festival.

Sharing the stage with Schultz is South African baritone Jacques Imbrailo, whose compelling stage presence and richly expressive voice have captivated audiences around the world. After winning the Audience Prize at the 2007 BBC Cardiff Singer of the World competition, Imbrailo has performed leading roles at prestigious venues such as the Royal Opera House, Glyndebourne and the Metropolitan Opera. His versatility and emotional nuance have made him a standout performer in both classical and contemporary operatic repertoire.

At the helm of the Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra is maestro Gaetano Lo Coco, a rising international star whose unique blend of literary insight—honed at Oxford—and musical training from Vienna has led to deeply engaging performances across Europe. Lo Coco's 2022 debut conducting Nabucco with Plácido Domingo, the Slovenian Philharmonic and the Wiener Staatsopernchor in Graz marked a significant milestone in his career. Equally accomplished in operatic and symphonic repertoire, he has led productions at esteemed venues such as Opera Vlaanderen, the Opéra National de Lorraine and Teatro de la Maestranza. As founder of the Rossini 2016 Young Artists' Opera Festival, Lo Coco also demonstrated a deep commitment to emerging talent, making his operatic debut with Il barbiere di Siviglia at London's Cadogan Hall.

Performing alongside their illustrious counterparts will be CTO's House Soloists Brittany Smith, Nonhlanhla Yende and Lukhanyo Moyake, as well as Judith Neilson Young Artists Khayakazi Madlala, Lonwabo Mose and Sisikelelwe Mngenela.

The evening's programme promises a superb musical journey, from orchestral works to solos, duets, and full ensemble pieces. Highlights include Schultz's interpretations of Gounod's ‘Jewel Song' from Faust, Mozart's ‘Or sai chi l'onore' from Don Giovanni, and Stravinsky's ‘No word from Tom' from The Rake's Progress. Imbrailo will shine in excerpts from Tchaikovsky's Eugene Onegin, Britten's Billy Budd and Verdi's Don Carlo.

The Cape Town Opera Vocal Ensemble and soloists will add further sparkle with beloved arias and ensembles from Carmen, Rigoletto, Così fan tutte, Roméo et Juliette, and La traviata, among others. The CTO Children's Chorus and full ensemble will contribute to powerful choral moments, including Tchaikovsky's Eugene Onegin Waltz and Péter-Louis van Dijk's The Selfish Giant. performance will culminate in unforgettable numbers from The Marriage of Figaro and Carmen.

The Duet Endowment Trust Gala takes place at the Artscape Opera House on Saturday 4 October 2025 at 6pm. Tickets cost from R250 to R950 through Webtickets and Artscape Dial-A-Seat on 0214217695.