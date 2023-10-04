Cape Town Opera's SONGS OF SHAKESPEARE Comes to Toyota US Woordfees

The performance is on Friday 13 October 2023.

Oct. 04, 2023

In a rare appearance at the Toyota US Woordfees, Cape Town Opera (CTO) will present Songs of Shakespeare on Friday 13 October 2023 at 16h00 for one performance only, at the Endler Hall in Stellenbosch.

The eighty-minute concert includes excerpts from Shakespearean operas such as Macbeth (Verdi) and Roméo et Juliette (Gounod), and musicals like West Side Story (Bernstein) and Kiss Me Kate (Porter).

These works not only display the brilliance and versatility of the CTO voices, but also demonstrate the full scope of the dramatic power and human truths associated with Shakespeare.

José Dias, on piano, leads a star-studded cast of Cape Town Opera House Soloists – soprano Brittany Smith, tenor Lukhanyo Moyake and baritone Conroy Scott, joined by CTO Judith Neilson Young Artists Alida Scheepers and Van Wyk Venter. Tickets cost from R150 to R190 per person online via Quicket, or from R195 to R220 at the door. Advance booking is highly recommended. ends

