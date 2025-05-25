COTTONWOOD KID with Toni Morkel at Theatre Arts Methodist Church Hall

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Award winning theatre makers and seasoned clowns, Toni Morkel and Sylvaine Strike bring a compelling narrative exploring the life of fictional character, Cottonwool Kid (CK). The show runs June 6 through June 8 at Theatre Arts Methodist Church Hall.

The piece has been inspired by Toni’s autobiographical writing. Crafted under Strike’s sharp creative eye, and with her distinctive signature, combined with Morkel’s unique performance style and physicality, the two have devised a poignant and hilarious piece of theatre that is as original and astounding as one would expect from these two artists.

Journeying into the anxious heart of the pathology that is Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD), we witness the complex journey of a life lived and celebrated. Audience responses testify to the success of the piece having resonance across all age groups and backgrounds, touching hearts and wakening memories.

Photo Credit: Jessica Denyschen

