BWW Review: WHAT DID THE FOX SAY? EPISODE ONE: THE FEAST OF THE KING OF BEASTS at The Drama Factory

There's nothing quite like the sound of children's laughter rolling through a theatre as they watch a live show, and that's exactly what WHAT DID THE FOX SAY? delivers. It's a classic piece of children's puppet theatre expertly delivered by Anoecha Kruger and Marelize Viljoen.

This production is episode one in a three-part series, with episodes two and three coming over the next couple of months. In THE FEAST OF THE KING OF BEASTS we meet Reynard the Fox, who is well known in the animal kingdom for being very clever - perhaps too clever for his own good. This is why he wants to avoid going to King Noble's feast. The story, and the ones to come, are all based on Aesop's classic fables called Reynard the Fox.

I loved the energy of the two performers - you could really see that they were having fun on stage and were very engaging to their young audience. There was an array of different puppets that kept the stage alive, and I'm not sure how just two people managed all of those varied characters. It was wonderful! I particularly loved the masks used for Reynard the Fox and Isengrim the Wolf.

The puppet theatre itself is also wonderful. I loved all the little secret sliding doors and how they were used to keep the audience guessing. Some great comic timing with those. Kudos to Anoecha Kruger and Marelize Viljoen, as well as director Margot Wood, for creating such a lovely piece for families to enjoy together. And well done to producer Sue Diepeveen of the Drama Factory for bringing the team together.

Photo credit: Marvin-Lee Beukes

WHAT DID THE FOX SAY? EPISODE ONE: THE FEAST OF THE KING OF BEASTS is on at The Drama Factory on Saturday 5 Feb at 10am and 11:30am. It will then move to Die Koelkamers for one performance on Saturday 12 Feb at 11:30am.

Keep an eye out on The Drama Factory's website for episodes two and three coming soon.