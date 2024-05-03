THE SIN DRINKERS Comes to The Baxter's Masambe Theatre

Performances began on 23 April.
Louis Viljoen's new play THE SIN DRINKERS premiered at the Baxter Theatre's Masambe on 23 April 2024, and has kept audiences on the edge of their seats as they meet two characters in search of redemption.
The story that unfolds concerns Frank (John Maytham), a practice booze-hound and finder of people, who tracks down his late daughter's chillingly guarded friend, Theresa (Emma Kotze), in an attempt to vanquish personal demons he has tried and failed to silence with drink. What ensues is a test of spirits and alcohol aptitude as they match each other sin-for-sin and drink-for-drink whilst trying to figure out if indifferent strangers can unburden each other of their transgressions. It has been described as akin to a confessional, where whiskey temporarily soothes souls and loosens tongues. This stand-off of wills is explored in a noir style of theatre, where the darkly comic drama reflects on the murky depths of humanity against the stark set designed by Kieran McGregor.
THE SIN DRINKERS will be onstage at the Baxter Theatre Centre's Masambe Theatre from 23 April to 11 May 2024. It carries an age restriction of 18 for explicit language and scenes of a sexual nature. Tickets are available online through Webtickets and range from R130 to R170 per person.
Production: The Sin Drinkers
Written and directed by Louis Viljoen
Performed by John Maytham and Emma Kotze
Designed by Kieran McGregor
Dates: Until 11 May 2024
Venue: Masambe Theatre, Baxter Theatre Centre
Tickets: R130 – R170
Bookings: Webtickets
|Test and expand your Broadway knowledge with our new game - The Broadway Match-Up! How well do you know your Broadway casting trivia?
|Play the Daily Game, explore current shows, and delve into past decades like the 2000s, 80s, and the Golden Age. Challenge your friends and see where you rank!
|How well do you know your Tony Awards history? Take our never-ending quiz of nominations and winner history and challenge your friends.
|Can you beat your friends? Play today’s daily Broadway word game, featuring a new theatrically inspired word or phrase every day!
Videos