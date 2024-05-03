THE SIN DRINKERS Comes to The Baxter's Masambe Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Louis Viljoen's new play THE SIN DRINKERS premiered at the Baxter Theatre's Masambe on 23 April 2024, and has kept audiences on the edge of their seats as they meet two characters in search of redemption.

The story that unfolds concerns Frank (John Maytham), a practice booze-hound and finder of people, who tracks down his late daughter's chillingly guarded friend, Theresa (Emma Kotze), in an attempt to vanquish personal demons he has tried and failed to silence with drink. What ensues is a test of spirits and alcohol aptitude as they match each other sin-for-sin and drink-for-drink whilst trying to figure out if indifferent strangers can unburden each other of their transgressions. It has been described as akin to a confessional, where whiskey temporarily soothes souls and loosens tongues. This stand-off of wills is explored in a noir style of theatre, where the darkly comic drama reflects on the murky depths of humanity against the stark set designed by Kieran McGregor.

THE SIN DRINKERS will be onstage at the Baxter Theatre Centre's Masambe Theatre from 23 April to 11 May 2024. It carries an age restriction of 18 for explicit language and scenes of a sexual nature. Tickets are available online through Webtickets and range from R130 to R170 per person.

Production: The Sin Drinkers

Written and directed by Louis Viljoen

Performed by John Maytham and Emma Kotze

Designed by Kieran McGregor

Dates: Until 11 May 2024

Venue: Masambe Theatre, Baxter Theatre Centre

Tickets: R130 – R170

Bookings: Webtickets

Play Broadway Games