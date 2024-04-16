Interview: Daniel Galloway talks about FINDING THE LIGHT - AN EVENING WITH MUSICAL THEATRE STARS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



FINDING THE LIGHT - AN EVENING WITH MUSICAL THEATRE STARS is set to hit the Artscape Opera House stage this week. The star-studded lineup of both local and international musical theatre stars is sure to make it a performance audiences won't soon forget. To tell us a bit more about it, we sat down with co-producer Daniel Galloway.

BWW: Let’s start off with – how did the concept for the show come about?

Daniel: My dear friend from many years ago, and who has been working and living in London for the last nearly 2 decades, shared her idea with me about doing an event like this which would see world-class musical theatre singers from South Africa and abroad come together to raise meaningful money for

a remarkable cause. I was hooked. I am not so sure that the original idea was intended to turn out to be the scale that it is today – but here we are!

BWW: The lineup of both local and International Artists is incredibly impressive! Were they excited to get on board? How did you get them on board?

Daniek: Thank you – and I agree, we are in for a treat! It was loads of fun gathering our amazing Soloists from various parts of the world. Lots of fun conversations and aligning of stars and schedules meant we are now in the tremendous position to present the line up that we have!

BWW: For the show, there are two foundations – Finding the Light Foundation and the Kolisi Foundation. How did the partnership come about?

Daniel Galloway - co-producer of

FINDING THE LIGHT​​​​​

Daniel: The Finding the Light Foundation was co-founded by Jessica and her husband David (Habbin) at the start of 2023 when the idea of this production became a reality. The Foundation then set out to identify which local organisations would benefit greatly from this sort of theatre-based effort. The Kolisi Foundation does such important work in South Africa and felt to be a great fit for this first outing. The partnership was conceived of and driven by Jessica who has worked tirelessly to make it all happen – I am in awe!

BWW: Can you tell us a bit more about these two foundations and what the proceeds of this show will got towards?

Daniel: Every cent of net proceeds will be donated directly to the Kolisi Foundation which enables them, in some way, to continue the remarkable work they have undertaken in South Africa.

BWW: What is a personal highlight of yours with FINDING THE LIGHT? Is there a specific song or moment you’re excited for?

Daniel: FINDING THE LIGHT has been like producing a grand-scale musical! It has been a thrill! With 32 musical theatre hit songs, a big orchestra conducted by Brandon Phillips, 8 exceptionally talented soloists from around the world, Marc Lottering as our host, 15 sensational students of musical theatre as our ensemble, and a creative and production team who are determined to present a night out our audiences will not forget, has been a joy to pull together! I cannot wait to see this show and treasure the reaction of my family and children, and all our audiences, when they join us for it!

FINDING THE LIGHT - AN EVENING WITH MUSICAL THEATRE STARS is on for 5 performances only 17-21 April at the Artscape Opera House. Tickets are available on Webtickets.

Photo credit: Jesse Kramer