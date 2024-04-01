Review: MAMMA MIA is an ABBA-solutely fantastic time!

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



I am so glad I got to catch MAMMA MIA here in Cape Town. This cast is brilliant - you will have an ABBA-solutely fantastic time, you will want to get up and be the Dancing Queen, and you will certainly be saying "thank you for the music" by the end of the show. And that's enough ABBA puns for now.

Honestly, this production is slick from start to finish. I couldn't fault the cast, the singing, the choreography, the set, the band... So often in a musical, I find that people focus too much on the singing and forget about the acting. This was certainly not the case with MAMMA MIA. The actors were really bringing the heart and warmth of the characters to life throughout. Even the ensemble characters felt grounded and at home in the piece. I have to give a special shout out to the "little old lady" in the ensemble - she was brilliant.

In terms of the musical numbers, the two stand-outs for me were Slipping Through My Fingers and Take a Chance on Me. Gina Shmukler as Donna and Kiruna-Lind Devar as Sophie were so connected in Slipping Through My Fingers. It's such a stunning moment between mother and daughter. Then you have Ilse Klink as Rosie and Tiaan Rautenbach as Bill in Take a Chance on Me having such a laugh. Their comic timing is excellent!

The run in Cape Town for MAMMA MIA comes to an end on 7 April, and tickets are just about sold out. The show then moves to the Teatro at Montecasino from 13 April to 9 June - and tickets are selling fast already! You can get tickets on Ticket Master.

Photo credit: Supplied