WITNESS FOR THE PROSECUTION comes to Pieter Toerien’s Montecasino Theatre this month. Performances run 29 May to 30 June.

Leonard Vole is accused of murdering a widow – the glamorous and enormously rich Emily French - to inherit her wealth. The stakes are high – will Leonard survive the shocking witness testimony (all the evidence points to him) and will he be able to convince the jury of his innocence and escape the hangman’s noose?! This classic Christie will delight audiences and keep everyone on the edge of their seats right up till the thrilling climax that will leave you stunned! Packed with passion, betrayal and revenge, this gripping tale of justice is a MUST-SEE!

Graham Hopkins and Sharon Spiegel-Wagner lead a large cast that include favourites Mike Huff, Craig Jackson, Peter Terry, Dianne Simpson, Brett Krüger, Matthew Lotter, Micah Stojakovic, Jordan Soares, Bulelo Landman and Casandra Brussel.

WITNESS FOR THE PROSECUTION features an award-winning creative team lead by Director Alan Swerdlow. Design is by Sarah Roberts with lights by Denis Hutchinson.

