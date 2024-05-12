Producer Skopy Lonky Changes Stage Name To 'Kourage Beatz NSI'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Nigerian record producer, Tochi Bright Clement, who was professionally known as Skopy Lonky, has officially changed his stage name to Kourage Beatz NSI.

The fast-rising afro-fusion producer made this known on his official Twitter page, where he noted that his new name would be pronounced as 'Courage Beats N S I'.

According to his announcement video on Thursday night, the name change became necessary after the singer was mistaken for another Jamaican singer known as Skopy Lonk.

"It's no longer 'Skopy Lonky'. Call me 'Courage Beats N S I' written as 'Kourage Beatz NSI'," the announcement read.

The fast-rising songwriter and producer, who is behind the chorus and production of many current hit songs, can be described as one of the most sought-after artistes for music production.

His top productions include 'ASAP' by Shallipopi, from his studio album 'Shakespopi', 'Kolo' by Johnel, and 'Bad Single '97' by Bnxn.

He was initially signed to ONErpm in 2021 but refused to renew his contract when it expired in 2022, but later founded his own record label formerly known as 'NSI RECORDS' now known as 'NSI Nation' in partnership with ONErpm

So far, Skopy has worked with many top artists, including Bnxn, Shallipopi, Johnel NG.

