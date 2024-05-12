Video: Ross Learmonth Premieres Music Video For Latest Single 'Because of You'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Singer-songwriter Ross Learmonth is back with his latest single, "Because of You," a ballad set out now. The acoustic-guitar led track features Learmonth's powerful vocals and lyrical poignancy, with an anthemic chorus that begs to be sung. Vulnerability and sweetness abound, swirling melodies as Learmonth promises, "All I can say or do,/Cause I know I'm always better with you,/ Even after all the things you've been through." Fans of Lewis Capaldi, Ed SHeeran, and James Bay will gravitate towards his sound.

Based in South Africa, Learmonth has had a widely acclaimed and extensive music career. He got his start as the frontman of rock group Prime Circle, rising to international success throughout the 2000s. Notable achievements include eight albums (reaching gold or platinum), South African Music Awards, MTV South Africa Music Awards, and a strong audience throughout Europe. After departing the band for his solo work, Learmonth's first few singles ("Wild," "Screaming," and "Young") all went to number 1 across a variety of South African radio stations. His debut solo album "Carousel" was lauded by critics in 2023. This new era in his career has ushered in the opportunity to showcase not only his longevity as an artist, but his true talent as a songwriter.

For Learmonth, "Because of You" was a call back to his roots. "I decided to go back to basics in terms of a simple melody and allowed my emotions to flow and the message to get across," he shares. "I didn't want to clutter this track with overthinking and overcomplicating the music." The sonics are cinematic and triumphant as he sings of loss, love, and loyalty, universal messages delivered in an intimate package.

The track's accompanying music video is set in black and white, while Learmonth performs to an empty movie theater. In one take, the camera pans around him, with a simple chair on a stage and his acoustic guitar. After the emotional performance, a crowd is revealed as they rise to their feet, a sign of connection even in moments of perceived darkness.

Learmonth explains, "Sometimes people get so caught up in fighting their demons and personal battles, that they get lost and overwhelmed, and find it difficult to break through and shed the light. This song is from the perspective of the other side, trying to show someone their true value."

