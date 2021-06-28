BWW Review: LAMTA Brings Iconic Images to Life in Dance Production PHOTOGRAPH

Inspired by photography from the past and present, Luitingh Alexander Musical Theatre Academy's PHOTOGRAPH successfully debuted their students' variety of talents and abilities on the Theatre on the Bay stage last week.

Directors Anton Luitingh and Duane Alexander worked with a number of local choreographers to create a mixed dance program which featured 36 LAMTA students. As its name suggests, each number was inspired by a photograph and created a moving picture that in some way or another represented its pictorial inspiration to an enchanting degree.

The program for PHOTOGRAPH was varied on all fronts and flowed interestingly. What has always been admirable about LAMTA's showcases is their ability to give each performer a time in the spotlight. From first year Bradley Smith largely featuring against Lady Gaga's Paparazzi, to Launchpad student Tamryn Oates holding her own during a tap number, it's refreshing how Luitingh and Alexander subtly highlight their students. With that being said, it's also worth noting that throughout PHOTOGRAPH the dancers gelled together well and were particularly strong in tight group numbers.

As mentioned, PHOTOGRAPH featured collaboration with some of the country's top choreographers. Pieces choreographed by Ashley Searle and Vanessa Harris particularly stood out in the program; a smaller number set to music by Hans Zimmer being a personal highlight for me. Equally indelible was Dali Atomicus choreographed by Alexander. This was a fever dream-esque piece where dancers each represented a work by Salvador Dali - there was a lot going on but you couldn't look away!

The setting was simple for this production and worked well. It could be said that no expense or attention to detailing was spared with costuming and this added to the overall feel of numbers. Based on overall production value, PHOTOGRAPH served as yet another example of how Luitingh and Alexander - as well as their students - are passionate about their craft and passionate about showcasing it to Cape Town audiences.

LAMTA continues to produce performers and productions of a high standard. Being able to premiere just before tighter lockdown restrictions, PHOTOGRAPH was a welcome theatrical escape and celebration of visual artistry in both photography and dance.

