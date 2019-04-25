BWW Interview: Earl Gregory on Entering the Land of Lola in Upcoming KINKY BOOTS

Stepping out of The Baker's shoes in Sondheim's INTO THE WOODS and slipping on Lola's signature siren red heels, Earl Gregory gets ready to sing and stomp up a storm as a lead in the award-winning KINKY BOOTS at The Fugard Theatre later this year.

What are you most looking forward to during the process? This will be your first time working with Eric Abraham and The Fugard Theatre creatives.

This is my first time working for The Fugard Theatre and I am beyond thrilled to finally get a chance to work with one of Cape Town's premier theatre makers. I have been away on tour a lot over the years so opportunities haven't always presented themselves. On hearing that they were producing KINKY BOOTS I just knew I wanted to be a part of this spectacular show. I guess what excites me about the process is that we will be putting our own distinctive stamp on this production as a first with it being a proudly South African production.

You'll also be starring alongside Darren Craig in the role of Charlie Price. What sort of dynamic can audiences look forward to seeing between Lola and Charlie?

Darren and I have worked together in the past on the Asian touring production of HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL where he played Ryan and was very much attached to the hip of his co-star Sharpay. I have admired his talent and vocal prowess ever since. This time I get to share an amazing character with him. My hope for audiences to pick up between Lola and Charlie is how similar they are in so many respects, and that you can find a sense of family and brotherhood in the most unlikely of people and places if you have an open mind and heart.

From Joseph in JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOUR DREAMCOAT to The Baker in INTO THE WOODS, and now Lola in KINKY BOOTS - how do you prepare yourself mentally or otherwise for taking on such iconic roles?

I have been very fortunate to get the opportunity to play such varying roles in musical theatre, especially in a country that doesn't always have as many opportunities for black male leads in the spotlight. Lola is one of the ultimate iconic roles - my cup runneth to the brim with gratitude to be the one chosen to take on the task!

Speaking of Lola, are you ready for those high heels?

I don't think anyone is ever completely prepared for heels especially if you're gonna be dancing in them but as the saying goes 'beauty is pain'. Every production is different and they all present their respective challenges to get one into the process of creating the character. I have been prancing about daily in heels trying to master the art of walking in women's shoes and also attempting to master the highly scientific process of drag make up which I hope will become easier over time.

What attracted you to KINKY BOOTS? Is it a musical you had aspired to be in one day?

I was in South Korea playing The Rum Tum Tugger when I first watched the show entirely in Korean and I was struck by how powerful the piece was despite the language barrier. I was moved to tears, seeing a very conservative audience embrace what seemed on the outside to be a very LGBTQ themed show so openly and without prejudice. This theatrical experience is what really made me want to be a part of the show one day.

What other dream roles do you hope to see in your future?

When I was at varsity I played 'The Leading Player' in PIPPIN. It was a role that has always had a profound impact on me and I would love to play it one day professionally.

Which is your favourite number from the musical and why?

The score for this show is anthemic in so many ways and each song resonates with me on so many levels. If I had to choose one song it will have to be the finale song "JUST BE" because the message is simple and also has a very uplifting feel to it. It says be yourself and celebrate others while doing it. If we could all raise each other up when we get down the world would be a much more habitable place.

It's said that there is a great message of acceptance surrounding KINKY BOOTS. How do you think local audiences will relate to the story of this production?

KINKY BOOTS is so much more than just frivolous campiness and boys prancing about in drag. It's a show about personal identity, the need to fit into a niche which has been prescribed to us by societal norms (something everyone has been subject to in one way or another). So many themes of inclusivity, acceptance, love, life and loss. Something we all have dealt with at some point in our lives. Anyone coming to watch this show will find a piece of themselves in this piece and in any one of the various characters. Cape Town audiences are in for a treat.

Lastly, if you could describe KINKY BOOTS in one sentence, what would it be?

A high-octane, visual, emotional and liberating celebration of life!

Photo credit: Jesse Kate Kramer

KINKY BOOTS will be performed at The Fugard Theatre from 11 June 2019 Tuesday to Saturdays at 8pm with matinees on Saturdays and Sundays at 3pm. Tickets ranging from R160 to R460 can be booked directly through The Fugard Theatre box office on 021 461 4554 or through The Fugard Theatre's website at www.thefugard.com.





Related Articles Shows View More South Africa Stories