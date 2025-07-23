BRYAN MILES: ELEMENTAL Comes to The Drama Factory in August

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Internationally acclaimed mentalist Bryan Miles will bring his brand-new live show ELEMENTAL to The Drama Factory on Saturday, August 16 at 8:00 p.m. This 60-minute experience promises a thrilling mix of mentalism, psychological theatre, and interactive illusions that blur the line between free will and destiny.

Known for his jaw-dropping feats of suggestion, non-verbal communication, and mind-reading, Miles invites the audience to become part of the performance. Each show is a unique exploration of human perception, featuring routines that have taken him all the way to Hollywood.

“We all believe we're in control of our choices. But what if your next thought has already been decided?” says Miles. ELEMENTAL isn’t just about watching the impossible—it's about experiencing it firsthand. Expect to be mystified, questioned, and amazed.