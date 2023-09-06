BLIPPI: THE WONDERFUL WORLD TOUR Comes to South Africa in December

Performances run 1st to 10th December 2023.

Sep. 06, 2023

The new live theatre show, Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour, will for the first time in South Africa, bring the vivacious, energetic, and educational antics of global sensation Blippi to the Theatre of Marcellus at Emperors Palace, Johannesburg on the 1st to 10th December 2023.

“With new music, characters, monster trucks, and even the Blippi mobile, we’re thrilled to bring Blippi to even more kids and families around the world in a brand-new show,” said Stephen Shaw, founder and co-President of Round Room Live. “Following the success of Blippi The Musical, we’re excited for audiences to create memorable experiences with Blippi, with all the amazing music, production, and energy they expect, but in a way they’ve never seen before.”

For Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour, the character Blippi will be played by professional stage performers selected specifically for the stage show.

“It’s very special to witness the love that our fans have for Blippi and his buddies, and the joy this beloved character brings to families around the world,” said Susan Vargo, Head of Live Events at Moonbug Entertainment. “Our live experiences bring families together to make memories that will last a lifetime. With Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour fans can expect catchy music, lots of dancing and a whole lot of fun!”

Blippi is coming to Johannesburg for the ultimate curiosity adventure in Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour! So, come on! Dance, sing, and learn with Blippi and special guest Meekah as they discover what makes different cities unique and special. Will there be monster trucks, excavators, and garbage trucks galore? You bet! So get ready to shake those wiggles out and OJ Twist your way through this brand-new musical party!

Blippi inspires curiosity in preschoolers around the world by creating content and experiences that are relatable, accessible and make learning fun. Blippi has become a worldwide sensation with more than one billion monthly views across platforms including Netflix, HBO Max, Cartoonito, Sky, Amazon and YouTube and millions of fans around the world.  The franchise has expanded rapidly since it was acquired by Moonbug Entertainment in 2020.  Blippi is available in more than 20 languages, including ASL, and is distributed by more than 30 global broadcast and streaming partners. Blippi’s buddies Meekah and Juca have spun off into their own shows and Blippi lives off the screen as well with sold-out live events, popular music tracks, and in-demand toys available at all major retailers.

Tickets for Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour are available via Click Here and Spar Payzone kiosks.  For tickets and additional information, visit https://bit.ly/3E5G2NV




