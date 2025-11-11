BACK TO THE 80s To Rock The Drama Factory This December

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Morning After will bring their new live concert Back to the 80s to The Drama Factory on Friday, December 19, 2025, at 7:30 p.m.

Known for their acclaimed productions Country Roads and Rock Around the Clock, The Morning After will celebrate the decade of big hair, big anthems, and unforgettable hits. The show will feature iconic music from Queen, U2, Bon Jovi, Fleetwood Mac, and Def Leppard, alongside other classics that defined the 1980s.

Audiences can expect an evening of powerhouse vocals, tight harmonies, and irresistible energy from one of South Africa’s premier live bands. Back to the 80s promises a setlist of both chart-topping favorites and deep cuts, delivering a night of singing, dancing, and pure nostalgia.

Formed in 2010 by long-time friends Dirk Klut and Gerhard Oosthuizen, The Morning After has grown into one of the country’s most in-demand live acts, performing over 150 shows a year at festivals, corporate events, and weddings across southern and central Africa—and even in Nashville, Tennessee. The band also includes Shannon Sutherland-Clark, a SAMA Award-winning drummer.

Over the years, the trio has earned a reputation for their versatility, musicianship, and stage chemistry. With four original singles already released and a debut album due in January 2025, The Morning After continues to expand its reach with a unique blend of classic rock and country influences.