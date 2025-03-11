Agatha Christie's BLACK COFFEE is Coming To Monte In May

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Agatha Christie's BLACK COFFEE will be presented on the Main Stage at the Pieter Toerien Theatre at Montecasino in May.

Local favourite Alan Committie will be stepping into the shoes of Hercule Poirot – a role once made famous by South African great Bill Flynn. Joining Alan on stage will be Ashley Dowds as Hastings. Making a very welcome return to the stage is a regular of early Pieter Toerien productions and famous radio voice – Anne Williams. Audiences will also be thrilled to see a number of the cast of last year's smash hit WITNESS FOR THE PROSECUTION back in action including Mike Huff, Peter Terry, Brett Kruger and Dianne Simpson. LAMTA graduate Jackie Lulu makes her Christie debut alongside the talented and versatile Schoeman Smit (last seen on our Pieter Toerien stages in SWEENEY TODD). Rounding out the all-star cast is none other than theatre royalty - Michael Richard.

Putting it all together is Director Alan Swerdlow, with creative masterminds Denis Hutchinson (lights) and Sarah Roberts (design).

Adam Howard has once again worked his magic on the sound design, with Nadine Minnaar and team building the spectacular set. Performances begin 1 May on the Main Stage at the Pieter Toerien Theatre at Montecasino.

Comments