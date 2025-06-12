Adaptation of Nikolai Gogol's DIARY OF A MADMAN Comes to The Baxter Masambe

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



David Muller collaborates with award-winning actor Bizo Maxegwana to present a one-man show, Adaptation of Nikolai Gogol's Diary of a Madman this July.

The adaptation of Nikolai Gogol's Diary of a Madman will be performed from 15 to 19 July in The Baxter Masambe Theatre.

Diary of a Madman was originally written by Nikolai Gogol in 1835 as part of his collection of short stories, Arabesques. It has since been adapted into various different versions created in theatres around the world.

This fresh new production is directed by David Muller and features rising star Bizo Maxegwana (Best Actor Award 2024 48-Hour Film Project) as Thabo Kani, a secretary in parliament.

In thinking he is the next leader of South Africa, Thabo, at times comically, creates events which he believes are true. Thabo's frustration is amplified by the destruction of the government and the brokenness of the system. As he becomes enemy number one to the state, he becomes an enemy to his own sanity.

“Gogol's brilliant literary style, with the complexity of his central character and the profound commentary the story offers on mental health and societal oppression, ensures these remain relevant themes to the present and beyond,” says Maxegwana.

“It has been a delightfully stimulating process to explore ways of adapting this universal story to a South African stage.”

Adaptation of Nikolai Gogol's Diary of a Madman is adapted for the stage by David Muller and Bizo Maxegwana. Direction, Costume, Set and Lighting Design is by David Muller.

