12 Days Left To Vote For The 2022 BroadwayWorld South Africa Awards; Joburg Theatre Leads Favorite Local Theatre!

The 2022 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2022.

Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2022 BroadwayWorld South Africa Standings - 12/19/22

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance (Professional)

Stuart Brown - DEFENDING THE GAY MAN - Sixty-Nine Theatre 21%

Amy Campbell - YOUR SONG - Theatre On The Bay 16%

Erika Marais - DIE GOEIE PA - The Drama Factory 16%

Natasha Sutherland - SHIRLEY VALENTINE - Theatre on the Bay 16%

Kerry Hiles - A STAR IS BORN - THE RISE AND FALL OF JUDY GARLAND - The Drama Factory 11%

Sue Diepeveen - SO YOU WANT TO BE A TROPHY WIFE? - Theatre on the Square 11%

Bryan Schimmel - MORE THAN A HANDFUL - Theatre on the Square 5%

Tannah Levick - BURN BABY BURN - SixtyNine Theatre 5%

Alison Hillstead - DAMSEL IN DISTRESS - The Drama Factory 0

Noluthando Dlamini - BURN BABY BURN - Sixty nine theatre 0

Daniel Anderson - MAD ABOUT THE BOYS - The Drama Factory 0

Kerry Hiles - THE STORY OF EVA CASSIDY - Kalkbay Theatre 0



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Zelné Anderson - GREASE THE MUSICAL - Theatre on the Square, Sandton 75%

Stephanie McCulloch - CINDERELLA - The Masque 25%



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Nicol Sheraton - CINDERELLAS - PANTOMIME - Joburg Theatre 41%

Nicole Windell - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - The Guild Theatre 35%

Sonwa Sakuba - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - The Baxter Theatre 24%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Niall Girffin - ALL TOGETHER NOW - Theatre on the Bay 83%

Craig Leo - STUPID F*CKING BIRD - Theatre on the Bay 17%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Bronwen Lovegrove - JANICE HONEYMAN PANTOMIME - CINDERELLA - Joburg Theatre 45%

Judy Raffen & Amanda Bothma - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - The Guild Theatre 30%

Brett de Groot - ELTON: THE EXPERIENCE - The Theatre Linden 25%



Best Direction Of A Musical (Non-Professional)

Julie Dickson - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Table View Primary (The Drama Lab) 67%

Anastasia Vorisek - GREASE THE MUSICAL - Theatre on the Square, Sandton 17%

Faeron Wheeler - CINDERELLA - The Masque 17%



Best Direction Of A Musical (Professional)

Janice Honeyman - CINDERELLA - PANTOMIME - Joburg Theatre 35%

Amanda Bothma - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - The Guild Theatre 25%

Daniel Keith Geddes - HOW TO DATE LIKE A F@#$%*! GROWNUP - Gate 69 25%

Amanda Bothma - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - The Baxter Theatre 10%

Brett de Groot - ELTON: THE EXPERIENCE - The Theatre Linden 5%



Best Direction Of A Play (Non-Professional)

Chris Weare - STUPID F*CKING BIRD - Theatre on the Bay 53%

Chris Weare - THE SEAGULL - Theatre on the BayTheatre on the Bay 27%

Johan van der Merwe - CAREFUL - Milnerton Playhouse 20%

Werner Asher Steffen - SO...THAT HAPPENED - Milnerton Playhouse 0



Best Direction Of A Play (Professional)

Lizz Meiring - HANS STEEK DIE RUBICON OOR - Centurion theatre 56%

Sylvaine Strike - WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINA WOLFE - Theatre on the Bay 26%

Gina Shmukler - SHIRLEY VALENTINE - Theatre on the Bay 9%

Sylvaine Strike - THE KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN - Baxter Theatre 6%

Tara Notcutt - OOM BEY MY PA - Artscape 3%

Alan Swerdlow - MORE THAN A HANDFUL - Theatre on the Square 0



Best Ensemble Performance (Non-Professional)

DEFENDING THE GAY MAN - Sixty Nine Theatre And Bar 38%

YOUR SONG - Theatre on the Bay 38%

BURN BABY BURN - Sixty Nine Theatre and Bar 15%

GREASE THE MUSICAL - Theatre on the Square, Sandton 8%



Best Ensemble Performance (Professional)

WIE HYG SO - South african state theatre 45%

FIREFLY - Baxter 13%

CINDERELLA - PANTOMIME - Joburg Theatre 10%

YOUR SONG - Theatre on the Bay 10%

HOW TO DATE LIKE A F@#$%*! GROWNUP - Gate 69 5%

RUINED - Market theatre 5%

DEFENDING THE GAY MAN - Sixty Nine Theatre and Bar 3%

ELTON: THE EXPERIENCE - The Theatre Linden 3%

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - The Guild Theatre 3%

ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - The Baxter Theartre 3%

PALEGI - South african state theatre 3%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Faheem Bardein - ALL TOGETHER NOW - Theatre on the Bay 46%

Patrick Curtis - THE SEAGULL - Theatre on the Bay 31%

Patrick Curtis - STUPID F*CKING BIRD - Theatre on the Bay 23%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Oliver Hauser - SHIRLEY VALENTINE - Theatre on the Bay 57%

Amanda Bothma - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - The Baxter Theatre 36%

Amanda Bothma - VINCENT, THE CABARET - Makanda National Arts Festival 7%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Professional)

Nathan Johannisen & Akhona Zizipho Nkinti - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - The Baxter Theatre 46%

Dale Ray - CINDERELLA - PANTOMIME - Joburg Theatre 31%

Daniel Geddes - ELTON: THE EXPERIENCE - The Theatre Linden 15%

Germaine Gamiet - MAD ABOUT THE BOYS - The Drama Factory 8%



Best Musical (Non-Professional)

JOSEPH AND THE TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Table View Primary (The Drama Lab) 56%

CINDERELLA - The Masque 22%

GREASE THE MUSICAL - Theatre on the Square, Sandton 22%



Best Musical (Professional)

CINDERELLA - PANTOMIME - Joburg Theatre 40%

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - The Guild Theatre 30%

ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - The Baxter Theatre 20%

ELTON: THE EXPERIENCE - The Theatre Linden 10%



Best New Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

JOSEPH AND THE TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Table View Primary (The Drama Lab) 75%

CINDERELLA - The Masque 13%

SO...THAT HAPPENED - Milnerton Playhouse 13%



Best New Play Or Musical (Professional)

PLESIERENGEL - Centurion theatre 60%

HANS STEEK DIE RUBICON OOR - Centurion theatre 16%

FIREFLY - Theatre on the Bay 10%

HOW TO DATE LIKE A F@#$%*! GROWNUP - Gate 69 8%

OOM BEY MY PA - Artscape 4%

ELTON: THE EXPERIENCE - The Theatre Linden 2%



Best Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)

Matt Blerk - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Table View Primary (The Drama Lab) 54%

Chloé van Heyningen - GREASE THE MUSICAL - Theatre on the Square, Sandton 15%

Jordan Good - GREASE THE MUSICAL - Theatre on the Square, Sandton 15%

Simoné de Jager - GREASE THE MUSICAL - Theatre on the Square, Sandton 15%

Leo Gumede - GREASE THE MUSICAL - Theatre on the Square, Sandton 0



Best Performer In A Musical (Professional)

Ben Voss - CINDERELLA - PANTOMIME - Joburg Theatre 68%

Desmond Dube - CINDERELLA - PANTOMIME - Joburg Theatre 14%

Bathandwa Diniso - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - The Baxter Theatre 9%

Dikelo Mamiala - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - The Baxter Theatre 9%

Brett de Groot - ELTON: THE EXPERIENCE - The Theatre Linden 0

Mava Gqeba - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - The Baxter Theatre 0



Best Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)

Leah Mari - THE SEAGULL - Theatre on the Bay 36%

Gerard van Rooyen - STUPID F*CKING BIRD - Theatre on the Bay 21%

Gianluca Gironi - THE SEAGULL - Theatre on the Bay 21%

Léa Blerk - STUPID F*CKING BIRD - Theatre on the Bay 7%

Lizanne Peters - SO...THAT HAPPENED - Milnerton Playhouse 7%

Skye Themeda Goss - THE SEAGULL - Theatre on the Bay 7%

Allen Chambers - STUPID F*CKING BIRD - Theatre on the Bay 0

Gillian Vosloo - CAREFUL - Milnerton Playhouse 0



Best Performer In A Play (Professional)

Ruan Wessels - PLESIERENGEL - Centurion theatre 62%

Sylvaine Strike - FIREFLY - The Baxter 17%

Charlie Bouguenon - HANS STEEK DIE RUBICON OOR - Centurion theatre 10%

Alan Committie - WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOLF - Theatre on the Bay 6%

Andrew Buckland - FIREFLY - The Baxter 2%

Ira Blanckenberg - OOM BEY MY PA - Artscape 2%

Robyn Scott - WHO’S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF - Theatre on the Bay 2%

Allen Committie - WHOS AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF - Theatre on the Bay 0

Robert Hindley - OOM BEY MY PA - Artscape 0

Sharon Spiegel-Wagner - THE DEAD TINDER SOCIETY - Theatre on the Bay 0



Best Play (Non-Professional)

THE SEAGULL - Theatre on the Bay 55%

STUPID FUC*ING BIRD - TTheatre on the Bay 45%

SO... THAT HAPPENED - Milnerton Playhouse 0



Best Play (Professional)

PLESIERENGEL - Centurion theatre 58%

FIREFLY - The Baxter 15%

HANS STEEK DIE RUBICON OOR - Centurion theatre 11%

WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOLF - Theatre on the Bay 9%

RUINED - Market theatre 4%

SHIRLEY VALENTINE - Theatre on the Bay 4%

OOM BEY MY PA - Artscape 0



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Niall Girffin - ALL TOGETHER NOW - Theatre on the Bay 50%

Nadine Minnaar - SHIRLEY VALENTINE - Theatre on the Bay 31%

Craig Leo - THE SEAGULL - Theatre on the Bay 13%

Craig Leo - STUPID F*CKING BIRD - Theatre on the Bay 6%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Andrew Timm - CINDERELLA - PANTOMIME - Joburg Theatre 35%

Wolf Britz - FIREFLY - The Baxter 30%

Wolf Britz - WHO’S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF - Theatre on the Bay 25%

Brett de Groot - ELTON: THE EXPERIENCE - The Theatre Linden 10%

Amanda Bothma - MAD ABOUT THE BOYS - The Drama Factory 0

Amanda Bothma & Robin Palm - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - The Baxter Theatre 0



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Franco Prinsloo - PLESIERENGEL - Centurion theatre 61%

Dom Lennon - YOUR SONG - Theatre On The Bay 26%

Nathan Johannisen & Akhona Zizipho Nkinti - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - The Baxter Theatre 8%

Robert Hindley - OOM BEY MY PA - Artscape 5%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)

Lericia van Zyl - GREASE THE MUSICAL - Theatre on the Square, Sandton 100%

Katiso Moloi - GREASE THE MUSICAL - Theatre on the Square, Sandton 0

Qhawe Soroshi - GREASE THE MUSICAL - Theatre on the Square, Sandton 0

Tumisha Nkadimeng - GREASE THE MUSICAL - Theatre on the Square, Sandton 0



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Professional)

Dolly Louw - CINDERELLA - PANTOMIME - Joburg Theatre 56%

Akhona Zizipho Nkinti - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - The Baxter Theatre 13%

Daniel Geddes - ELTON: THE EXPERIENCE - The Theatre Linden 13%

Kyle Grant - CINDERELLA - PANTOMIME - Joburg Theatre 13%

Louise Duhain - ELTON: THE EXPERIENCE - The Theatre Linden 6%

Dalindlebo Mgweba - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - The Baxter Theatre 0



Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)

Austin Tshikoso - THE SEAGULL - Theatre on the Bay 54%

Miguel De Sampaio - STUPID F*CKING BIRD - Theatre on the Bay 23%

Anna Olivier - STUPID F*CKING BIRD - Theatre on the Bay 15%

Shaun Saal - SO...THAT HAPPENED - Milnerton Playhouse 8%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Professional)

Berenice Barbier - WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOLF - Theatre on the Bay 29%

Natania van Heerden - WIE HYG SO - South african state theatre 20%

Sven Ruygrok - BEAUTY QUEEN ON LEENANE - t/heatre on the Square 17%

Gerben Kamper - WIE HYG SO - South african state theatre 14%

Hanli Rolfes - WIE HYG SO - South african Statr theatre 11%

Sanda Shandu - WHO’S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF - Theatre on the Bay 9%

