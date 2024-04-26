Interview: Jonathan Walker-Kane of TELL ME ON A SUNDAY at Avalon Auditorium (formerly The Fugard Theatre)

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



We spoke to the founder of The Endellion Theatre Company, Jonathan Walker-Kane who has directed prolifically over the past 3 decades, touring with a wealth of productions in the UK. The Andrew Lloyd Webber hit TELL ME ON A SUNDAY is his first production in South Africa.

Firstly, having toured with a wealth of productions in the UK, can you share a memorable or challenging moment from one of your projects and how you navigated it?

The King and I is a favourite of mine. There are 42 children to rehearse and the major challenge is that they all have mothers! One needs really good assistance and excellent chaperones. It is necessary to create and instil a disciplined instilled but that is not easy when some of them are only 4 and 5 years of age. But the results are worth it.

How do you balance staying true to your creative vision while also being open to input and feedback from others?

I have no issue with this at all. I value input and if you share your creative vision with the company at the outset, and are persuasive as to its value and worth, then input is invariably positive and enhances the creative vision and production values. I am always very keen that the importance of lighting is understood, as lighting creates a sympathetic backdrop.

What advice would you offer to aspiring directors who are just starting their careers?

Don’t talk too much! Try not to be prescriptive as it invariably prevents the development of the actors’ performance. Being prescriptive (telling them what to do in minute detail) limits creativity. Be positive with actors. And if there is negative comment, do it privately with the actor.

Coming back to the show, could you start by telling us about your inspiration for producing and directing TELL ME ON A SUNDAY in South Africa?

This 28-song cycle is a major feat for a performer and indeed, for a director. You basically start with a blank page and you build the production around the performer as it develops. The show is a great reminder that life is not monochrome, and that sometimes the beauty lies in the grey: that one should rather remain alone than settle for anything less than what one deserves but that, at the same time, longing for love is not a crime.

TELL ME ON A SUNDAY covers a variety of settings and emotions. How did you approach balancing the tone of the production to capture the essence of each scene?

One starts with the concept - my starting point was my own life experiences of love and friendship – yes, that has to be right. I was widowed at 26 and it had a major impact on my life. It changed my life in every way. I had a great fear of being alone – and it led to foolish relationship choices.

The piece is well written and the score itself is balanced and the numbers alternate between the highs and the lows of life.

TELL ME ON A SUNDAY also features several memorable songs. How did you work with the musical director and cast to ensure that the songs were performed with the right emotion and timing?

Working with Alastair Cockburn has been special. He is a Music Director who is sensitive to the singer while retaining the integrity of the score. He did several vocal rehearsals before I arrived and had beautifully crafted the vocal interpretation. Throughout rehearsals I have valued his input – he is sensitive to the production and sees a show as a collaboration. Maybe it has been easy to work with him because I am firmly of the view that a musical is just that, a musical and music really, must come first.

What do you hope audiences will take away from experiencing TELL ME ON A SUNDAY under your direction?

Ultimately, TELL ME ON A SUNDAY is a great reminder that life is not black and white, and that sometimes the beauty lies in the grey: that one should rather remain alone than settle for anything less than what one deserves but that, at the same time, “longing for love is not a crime” (as Emma tells us).



Thank you!