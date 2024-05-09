THE GOLDEN GIRLS Comes to the Masque This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



In a celebration of the iconic TV show, The Masque will present THE GOLDEN GIRLS this May!

For the first time in Cape Town, four episodes of the programme have been adapted for the stage. The production will be presented from 24 May until 1 June.

For those who might not know, The Golden Girls is a sitcom from the late 80s and early 90s about four mature women living together in Miami and experiencing the joys and angst of their golden years.

Strong-willed Dorothy, spacey Rose, lusty Southern Belle Blanche and matriarch Sophia may occasionally clash but they're there for one another in the end.

“The people who watched the show will fondly remember its catchy, signature theme tune with the words “Thank you for being a friend”, which encapsulates the essence of this very popular series,” says Faeron Wheeler, Head of Programming at The Masque.

“Audiences will delight in seeing these legendary characters come to life again on stage, in a journey filled with fun, irreverence and poignancy as they navigate their golden years. Ultimately, the show was a celebration of friendship and resilience, an exploration of how diverse characters can live together and still thrive through unity and love. These are themes everyone can recognise and enjoy, whether you are 18 or 80!”

Wayne Ronné has adapted the show and is directing it for the stage. He comments, “Watching the Golden Girls in the 80s was just about entertainment and not realising how much of an impact the ladies had on society. The four ladies really pushed boundaries during their times on screen. I grew to love Rose when I was much younger but realised as an adult, I am Dorothy.”

The production features Gwendolen Ward, Tanya Smith, Katherine Fillmore and Kerith Coulson.

No stranger to The Masque, Wayne Ronné has been a staple figure at the venue since 2008. He has been writing scripts and acting since he was 13 years old and received formal training later in life at the Cape Academy of Dramatic Arts in Observatory. Wayne has written many plays over the years such as Four Chairs (2015) at The Masque and Inertia (2019) at the Baxter Theatre. He was recently in The Masque’s productions of Rapunzel (2023) and Twelfth Night (2023) where he was nominated for Best Actor in a Play (CATA).

