THE UNTOLD STORY - EDITH PIAF Announced At The Drama Factory

The Untold Story - Edith Piaf will be presented at The Drama Factory from Sun, 9 June 2024 to Sunday, 9 June 2024, featuring music and storytelling by Franky Jones, accompanied by pianist Thinus Ries.

About The Untold Story - Edith Piaf

Guelph Theatre Kleinmond presents a moving tribute to the legendary singer Edith Piaf, the Untold Story of the iconic star, emotionally interpreted by Franky Jones, accompanied by pianist Thinus Ries, will move you, to say the least. Piaf, “A world class event” according to newspapers and theatre goers, captures moments and hearts as they take you back to a time forgotten. The show with the original line-up of Franky and Thinus was presented in the Crassula Hall, Betty's Bay during March 2022. In a letter to the editor of the Overstrand Herald (Kleinmond) and The Village News (Hermanus) it was described as magnificent, stunning, mesmerising and thrilling, and that Franky's powerful voice and Thinus' accompaniment were world class.

Franky will perform 13 of Edith Piaf's most famous songs like ‘No Regrets', ‘La Vie En Rose', ‘Milord', ‘Under Paris Skies', ‘Chante Moi', ‘Autumn Leaves' and ‘If You Love Me' and ‘Heaven have Mercy'. The songs will be sung in English as what Edith performed in America.

This emotional show will uplift your soul just as Edith Piaf has wanted it to be. We strive to re-live her legendary songs and singing in a performance that will be unforgettable

Book securely online with a credit card for any show at The Drama Factory by visiting www.thedramafactory.co.za. The direct booking page for this particular show is www.thedramafactory.co.za/show/June092024.

