Washington Pavillion Launches EXPERIENCE YOUR WASHINGTON PAVILION @ HOME

In effort to continue to deliver its mission to inspire, educate, entertain and enrich our region during a temporary facility closure, coupled with the community's need for educational and enriching activities during a time of school closures and social distancing, the Washington Pavilion launched a new online resource with original and curated education and enriching activities, videos, experiments and demonstrations for families to use at home.

The online resource, WashingtonPavilion.org/WashPavAtHome, includes learning-focused programs for youth:

· Educational movies

· Science and art demonstrations

· Cartooning classes

· Make-at-home projects

· Coloring pages and worksheets

· And much more!

"'Experience Your Washington Pavilion @ Home' is a fun opportunity to share engaging resources and projects with our community and families while they are in the comfort of their home," said Madelyn Grogan, Director of Education at the Washington Pavilion. "We plan to continually update the website with more programs such as story time, art and cartoon lessons and other meaningful materials."

"Families are seeking educational and enriching resources right now, and this a unique opportunity for us to bring our museums to the community with engaging and entertaining demonstrations and classes," said Jason Folkerts, Washington Pavilion Director of Museums. "It's the Pavilion coming to you at home, if you will. It's a win-win for both our community and for us during this challenging time."

The Washington Pavilion, including the Kirby Science Discovery Center and the Visual Arts Center museums, are currently closed until further notice in support of the City of Sioux Falls' efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19; however, the Box Office is available by phone at 605-367-6000 to help with guest questions and ticket sales.





