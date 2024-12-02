Washington Pavilion's Visual Arts Center To Host Winter Art Collective

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Visual Arts Center in the Washington Pavilion has partnered with Art Collective Sioux Falls to host the bi-annual Art Collective event on Friday, December 6, from 3–9 p.m. and Saturday, December 7, from 1–9 p.m. This is one of the largest gatherings of local artists in Sioux Falls, and admission to the Visual Arts Center is free during the event.

“This year's Winter Art Collective promises to showcase a diverse array of both new and returning artists, offering their unique creations for viewing and purchase,” said Jana Anderson, Lead Curator of the Visual Arts Center. “It's the perfect opportunity for visitors to discover one-of-a-kind gifts just in time for the holidays, while also supporting local talent.”

The event will feature a full bar, offering cocktails as guests meet and interact with artists. Attendees will also have the chance to participate in a $1 raffle, with prizes including original works, prints and more from the featured artists.

Coming Soon to the Visual Arts Center

As we continue to refresh the Visual Arts Center, some galleries will be temporarily closed in early December as we prepare for exciting new exhibitions. However, visitors can still explore the Bates Trimble Gallery, Jerstad Gallery, Gallery 301 and Egger Gallery. Here's a look at what's coming soon:

Heartland Horizons | Bates Trimble Gallery | Now – May 27, 2025

This expansive exhibition features 30 talented local artists. The theme of the Heartland goes beyond a geographic region — it captures the values, traditions and stories that define the spirit of our community. This collection explores the landscapes, people, history and future of the Heartland through diverse and powerful works of art.

Jason Chin: Your Place in the Universe | Shultz and University Galleries | Dec. 13 – Feb. 21, 2025

With a love for scientific wonders, Jason Chin has illuminated the mysteries of coral reefs, redwood trees, the Galápagos Islands, gravity and the elemental particles that make us who we are. In this traveling exhibition, Chin's artwork follows his curiosities to the depths of the earth and the farthest reaches of our galaxy!

Just Having Pie: A Retrospective by John Henry Peters | Everist and Contemporary Galleries | Dec. 13 – June 8, 2025

This exhibition is inspired by a life-changing experience John had 48 years ago. In a small café, he spent seven hours with the artist Hugh Kappel, sharing deep conversations about art while enjoying slices of apple pie. That unforgettable exchange shaped John's perspective on creativity and the power of dialogue. His works reflect the essence of that moment, inviting viewers to explore the transformative potential of connection and inspiration.

The Washington Pavilion Visual Arts Center, accredited by the American Alliance of Museums, is dedicated to building, preserving and conserving its collections for both South Dakotans and worldwide audiences. It is open Tuesday–Saturday from 10 a.m.–5 p.m. and on Sunday from noon–5 p.m.

Comments