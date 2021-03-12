Washington Pavilion to Host Family Game Day

The Washington Pavilion will host classic game shows and other interactive activities during Family Game Day on March 20. This free event for children and families is part of the Sioux Falls Alive initiative, a partnership with the City of Sioux Falls and Experience Sioux Falls.

"You won't want to miss this one-of-a-kind event that will take over the Washington Pavilion. Whether you are a member of the 'live studio audience' or participate in the games, this event will be exciting and memorable for all ages," says Allyson Kasch, Event Sales Manager at the Washington Pavilion.

The event will take place from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. in the Washington Pavilion lobbies and for the first time in the Mary W. Sommervold Hall and include an array of entertaining games and activities.

· Fun twists on classic game shows like "Wheel of Fortune," "Family Feud" and more all provided by DJ Jer on the main stage in the Mary W. Sommervold Hall, at 11 a.m., noon, 1 and 2 p.m.

· An escape experience provided by Escape 605

· Interactive games provided by Average Joe Gaming and the City of Sioux Falls Parks & Recreation

· Live entertainment including musician Phil Baker at 11:30 a.m., 12:30 and 1:30 p.m.

· Balloon enthusiast Mr. Twister will be making creations throughout the event

· Chances to meet our mascot Radley Rex and characters including Little Mermaid, Rapunzel, Space Bounty Hunter and Snow White

· Opportunities to win prizes and other giveaways

· Delicious food, treats and beverages for purchase at Concessions and Leonardo's Café

And more!

"Our entertaining game shows will get you out of your shell a little bit, moving around and interacting together as a family. We want people to have as much fun as we are and get fired up for spring," says Jeremy Brech, Owner of DJ Jer Events.

Unless otherwise noted, activities in the lobbies and Mary W. Sommervold Hall are FREE. Experience more fun and activities in our museums with paid daily admission or free with membership. During the event, you also can reserve the Wells Fargo CineDome for a video gaming party for 50 percent off. Call 605-731-2345 to reserve your experience today! Time slots are limited.

The CDC encourages face masks. Children 12 and younger must be accompanied by an adult. These events are spread out in the building to create plenty of space for attendees to socially distance.

Sponsors of the Sioux Falls Alive events include First Premier Bank and Premier Bankcard, Schoeneman's and SDN Communications.

For more information on this event, please visit www.washingtonpavilion.org/familygameday or call the Box Office at 605-367-6000.