 tracker
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat Register Games Grosses

Washington Pavilion Reveals Season 3 Lineup For LIVE & LOCAL At The Orpheum Theater

The series will showcase four one-night-only performances from September 2025 through June 2026.

By: Aug. 21, 2025
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

Sioux Falls’ Washington Pavilion will present Season 3 of Live & Local, the performance series that highlights the city’s vibrant artistic community, beginning September 26, 2025. The new season will feature four one-night-only events at the historic Orpheum Theater, offering a mix of hip-hop, Broadway, folk, dance, visual art, and singer-songwriter performances.

“These performers represent some of the very best of Sioux Falls,” said Bob Wendland, Assistant Director of Performances at the Washington Pavilion. “Live & Local is more than a show — it’s a chance to support the incredible artists who make our city a more creative, connected and inspiring place to live.”

This year’s lineup includes Bigg Shake and Friends on September 26, presenting three original works — Healing Hearts, Finisher, and Together We Rise 2 — blending hip-hop, spoken word, and community storytelling. On December 19, Andrea Ross and Robbie Erhard will offer an elegant evening of Broadway and folk classics, joined by a live ensemble of local musicians. On April 10, Fine Mess, Move to Heal, and Amy Fill will collaborate on a multi-sensory performance combining live original music, choreographed dance, and interactive visual art. The season will close on June 5 with Elsa Rae, who will perform highlights from nearly two decades of original work alongside a full band and special guests.

Ticket Information

Tickets for Live & Local are $15 per performance and are on sale now at SiouxFallsOrpheum.com.




Need more South Dakota Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

Videos