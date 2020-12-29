Washington Pavilion Presents Moscow Ballet's Great Russian Nutcracker: Christmas Stream

Washington Pavilion will present Moscow Ballet's Great Russian Nutcracker: Christmas Stream. Streaming is available now through January 2, 2021 at 11 p.m. (Central Time).

Go back to a simpler time and celebrate this Christmas tradition with the whole family! See Moscow Ballet's Great Russian Nutcracker from the best seat in the house; your living room! Take this opportunity to spend quality time with loved ones and experience the smash-hit holiday tradition in this ground-breaking Video on Demand debut.

Take a trip backstage with the cameras for a look at how the magic is made. Hear it first-hand from world-class artists, designers and the creators of this cherished production. See the full performance as captured on stage plus an up close look at the behind-the-scenes action.

The last day to purchase tickets is December 29, 2020. Streaming content will be available through January 2, 2021.

Learn more and purchase tickets at https://www.washingtonpavilion.org/event/moscow-ballets-great-russian-nutcracker-christmas-stream.