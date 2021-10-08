Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Washington Pavilion Launches Expanded STEAM Educational Initiative

STEAM education is an approach to learning that uses science, technology, engineering, art and math to guide student exploration.

Oct. 8, 2021  

Known as the regional home for arts and science education for more than two decades, the Washington Pavilion is launching a new focus on STEAM education with the goal of creating more learning opportunities for regional youth. STEAM education is an approach to learning that uses science, technology, engineering, art and math to guide student exploration and critical thinking.

A new educational offering within this initiative is No School STEAM Days. Two full-day programs have been scheduled for October 12, 2021 and March 18, 2022, giving families the opportunity for an affordable and fun learning day when students are out of school on Sioux Falls School District in-service days.

