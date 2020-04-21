VIDEO: Sioux Empire Community Theatre Presents First Radio Play
For their inaugural audio production, Sioux Empire Community Theatre presents Death of a Jazz Man, a witty and hilarious retelling of the theatre classic Death of a Salesman by Arthur Miller. This entire recording was done remotely, with members of the community theatre taking on all the roles of production and performance. Please consider becoming a patron and help the show go on!
Announcer and Howard - Jeff Gould
Linda Loman and the Secretary - Emily Wilson
Willy Loman - Robin Byrne
Biff - Jesse Jensen
Happy - Jordan Deffenbaugh
Music - Ryan Reiffenberger
Support the Sioux Empire Community Theatre by becoming a patron: https://www.patreon.com/siouxempirecommunitytheatre