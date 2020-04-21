VIDEO: Sioux Empire Community Theatre Presents First Radio Play

For their inaugural audio production, Sioux Empire Community Theatre presents Death of a Jazz Man, a witty and hilarious retelling of the theatre classic Death of a Salesman by Arthur Miller. This entire recording was done remotely, with members of the community theatre taking on all the roles of production and performance. Please consider becoming a patron and help the show go on!

Announcer and Howard - Jeff Gould

Linda Loman and the Secretary - Emily Wilson

Willy Loman - Robin Byrne

Biff - Jesse Jensen

Happy - Jordan Deffenbaugh

Music - Ryan Reiffenberger

Support the Sioux Empire Community Theatre by becoming a patron: https://www.patreon.com/siouxempirecommunitytheatre





