The Premiere Playhouse's EDUCATING RITA Runs This Weekend At University Of Sioux Falls

The Premiere Playhouse will present Willy Russell's acclaimed two-person play, Educating Rita, as this year's featured Passion Project production. The play runs for four performances only: April 24th, 25th, and 26th at 7:00pm, and April 27th at 2:00pm, in Lecture Hall 118 of the University of Sioux Falls' Salsbury Science Center.

The Passion Project initiative is an annual opportunity for a selected TPP artist to bring a meaningful theatrical endeavor to life. This year's honoree is Mo Hurley, who directs and designs the production. The show is stage managed and assistant directed by Kevin Wintering. The cast features Macie Lupica as Rita and Mike Richards as Frank-both familiar faces to Premiere Playhouse audiences and recurring performers on its stages.

Set in early 1980s England, Educating Rita explores the transformative power of education through the story of Rita, a working-class hairdresser who enrolls in literature courses at an Open University, and Frank, the disillusioned professor assigned to tutor her. With wit, heart, and poignancy, the play examines class, self-discovery, and the life-changing relationships we forge along the way.

In addition to the performances, audiences are invited to arrive early and enjoy a social hour beginning one hour prior to curtain. Guests will be treated to delicious mocktails, era-specific desserts, and the opportunity to bid in a silent auction featuring a variety of exciting items-including a luxurious overnight resort package to Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort. All proceeds support the production of Educating Rita.

Tickets and full event details are available at thepremiereplayhouse.com/productions/educating-rita. Adult seats are priced at $25 with college student seating available for $15.

The Premiere Playhouse's Managing Artistic Director, Oliver Mayes, shares his enthusiasm for the production, stating: "This production is the epitome of high-quality community theatre rooted in values of the undeniably impactful Little Theatre Movement."

Educating Rita is generously sponsored by Erica & Todd Stahl, Downtown Sioux Falls Inc., and the University of Sioux Falls.

Comments