THE BRITISH INVASION - LIVE ON STAGE Comes to The Washington Pavilion in April

On Sunday, February 9, 1964, close to 50 percent of U.S. television viewers tuned in to the number-one variety show of the era, "The Ed Sullivan Show," to see the American debut of a British group called The Beatles. This was the beginning of a cultural phenomenon known as the British invasion.

On April 21, 2022, at the Washington Pavilion, audiences will experience The British Invasion - Live on Stage, an all-new concert event that showcases the most popular music from that era. Featuring songs from The Rolling Stones, Dave Clark 5, The Animals, The Kinks and Dusty Springfield, this immersive multimedia show will place the audience front and center of pop culture history.

"Enjoy the music of the British Invasion unlike ever before! The music that moved a generation comes to life on stage in theatrical proportions in this show, and we're so excited to bring it to Sioux Falls!" says Regina Ruhberg, Director of Performances and Events for Washington Pavilion Management, Inc.

From the producers of The Simon & Garfunkel Story, The British Invasion - Live on Stage will showcase the music and how it impacted art, fashion and literature, changing the very essence of pop culture and redirecting history. Featuring an all-live band with huge projection period photos along with original film footage, the show will focus on British music that dominated the charts and the airwaves with bands such as Manfred Mann, The Searchers, Gerry & The Pacemakers, The Zombies, Freddie & The Dreamers and Herman's Hermits along with dozens more.

The British Invasion - Live on Stage will rock the Washington Pavilion on April 21 at 7:30 p.m. To purchase tickets, go to WashingtonPavilion.org, visit the Box Office at 301 S. Main Ave. or call 605-367-6000.