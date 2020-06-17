Storyland Theatre Announces Their 30th Season

Visit Children's Theatre this July for their 30th season. By using skits familiar and not so familiar, these shows will focus primarily on children's stories, beliefs, and everyday happenings. They will involve fairy tales, costumes, and dance.

See performance dates and times below.

The Three Little Pigs Cry Wolf

July 7th at 7pm

July 8th at 10am

July 9th at 10am and 7pm



Robin Hood and Little Red

Jul 14th at 7pm

July 15th at 10am

July 16th at 10am and 7pm



Snow White and the Three Bears

July 21st at 7pm

July 22nd at 10am

July 23rd at 10am and 7pm



Cinderella at the Ball(park)

July 28th at 7pm

July 29th at 10am

July 30th at 10am and 7pm

