Storyland Theatre Announces Their 30th Season
Visit Children's Theatre this July for their 30th season. By using skits familiar and not so familiar, these shows will focus primarily on children's stories, beliefs, and everyday happenings. They will involve fairy tales, costumes, and dance.
See performance dates and times below.
The Three Little Pigs Cry Wolf
July 7th at 7pm
July 8th at 10am
July 9th at 10am and 7pm
Robin Hood and Little Red
Jul 14th at 7pm
July 15th at 10am
July 16th at 10am and 7pm
Snow White and the Three Bears
July 21st at 7pm
July 22nd at 10am
July 23rd at 10am and 7pm
Cinderella at the Ball(park)
July 28th at 7pm
July 29th at 10am
July 30th at 10am and 7pm
