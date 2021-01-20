South Dakota Symphony Orchestra To Perform A Mendelssohn Symphony And Pandemic Inspired World Premiere

SDSO subscription series concert featuring Mendelssohn's Symphony No. 3 ("Scottish"), Horn Concerto No. 2 by Richard Strauss, and Already Yesterday or Still Tomorrow by contemporary American composer Frank J. Oteri. Oteri's work, a world premiere, was created in reaction to the ongoing global pandemic.

WHO: SDSO Music Director Delta David Gier conducts. SDSO Principal Horn will be the featured soloist in R. Strauss' Horn Concerto No. 2. Already Yesterday or Still Tomorrow was composed by Frank J. Oteri, a New York City based composer and music journalist who won the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (ASCAP) Victor Herbert Award in 2007.

Concert starts at 7:30pm on Saturday, January 23 with an open rehearsal at 1pm at Washington Pavilion, 301 South Main Avenue in downtown Sioux Falls, South Dakota.