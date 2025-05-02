Sioux Falls Municipal Band Announces Summer Concert Schedule

The Sioux Falls Municipal Band will offer 19 free concerts in a variety of venues.
The Sioux Falls Municipal Band will offer 19 free concerts in a variety of venues to bring all the big band sounds to the community this summer.
May 17 | 10 a.m. | South Dakota Military Heritage Alliance | Armed Forces Day
June 1 | 8 p.m. | Terrace Park | Back to the Bandshell
June 3 | 7:30 p.m. | Sunnycrest Retirement Village | Old School, Still Cool
June 8 | 8 p.m. | Terrace Park | No Cap, Just Bangers
June 10 | 7:30 p.m. | The Inn on Westport | Four on the Floor
June 15 | 8 p.m. | Terrace Park | Dancing Through the Decades
June 17 | 7:30 p.m. | Legends on Lake Lorraine | Grace Notes
June 22 | 8 p.m. | Terrace Park | Heaven & Earth
June 24 | 7:30 p.m. | Dow Rummel Village | Blast From the Brass
June 29 | 8 p.m. | Terrace Park | And the Oscar Goes To…
July 4 | TBD | TBD | Red, White and Blues
July 6 | 8 p.m. | Terrace Park | Fanfares and Fireworks!
July 8 | 7:30 p.m. | Good Samaritan Society – Sioux Falls Village | Duke It Out
July 13 | 8 p.m. | Terrace Park | Rags to Riches
July 15 | 7:30 p.m. | Trail Ridge Senior Living Community | Where There's Smoke
July 17 | 6:30 p.m. | Terrace Park | Voices of the Revolution
July 20 | 8 p.m. | Terrace Park | Live in Technicolor!
July 24 | 7:30 p.m. | McKennan Park | Throwback Thursday
July 27 | 8 p.m. | Washington Pavilion, Mary W. Sommervold Hall | The Grand Finale
The Sioux Falls Municipal Band is one of the oldest and most prestigious community bands in the Midwest and has been performing since 1919. Since 2021, the band has been managed by Washington Pavilion Management, Inc., which administers the budget, books venues and provides marketing and payroll services. The Augustana University School of Music provides musical leadership, including planning rehearsals, programming performances, recruiting band members, developing performance standards and maintaining the band's assets.
For more information, go to WashingtonPavilion.org/Sioux-Falls-Municipal-Band.
Videos