Sioux Falls Municipal Band Announces Summer Concert Schedule

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Sioux Falls Municipal Band will offer 19 free concerts in a variety of venues to bring all the big band sounds to the community this summer.

2025 Municipal Band Summer Concert Schedule

May 17 | 10 a.m. | South Dakota Military Heritage Alliance | Armed Forces Day

June 1 | 8 p.m. | Terrace Park | Back to the Bandshell

June 3 | 7:30 p.m. | Sunnycrest Retirement Village | Old School, Still Cool

June 8 | 8 p.m. | Terrace Park | No Cap, Just Bangers

June 10 | 7:30 p.m. | The Inn on Westport | Four on the Floor

June 15 | 8 p.m. | Terrace Park | Dancing Through the Decades

June 17 | 7:30 p.m. | Legends on Lake Lorraine | Grace Notes

June 22 | 8 p.m. | Terrace Park | Heaven & Earth

June 24 | 7:30 p.m. | Dow Rummel Village | Blast From the Brass

June 29 | 8 p.m. | Terrace Park | And the Oscar Goes To…

July 4 | TBD | TBD | Red, White and Blues

July 6 | 8 p.m. | Terrace Park | Fanfares and Fireworks!

July 8 | 7:30 p.m. | Good Samaritan Society – Sioux Falls Village | Duke It Out

July 13 | 8 p.m. | Terrace Park | Rags to Riches

July 15 | 7:30 p.m. | Trail Ridge Senior Living Community | Where There's Smoke

July 17 | 6:30 p.m. | Terrace Park | Voices of the Revolution

July 20 | 8 p.m. | Terrace Park | Live in Technicolor!

July 24 | 7:30 p.m. | McKennan Park | Throwback Thursday

July 27 | 8 p.m. | Washington Pavilion, Mary W. Sommervold Hall | The Grand Finale

The Sioux Falls Municipal Band is one of the oldest and most prestigious community bands in the Midwest and has been performing since 1919. Since 2021, the band has been managed by Washington Pavilion Management, Inc., which administers the budget, books venues and provides marketing and payroll services. The Augustana University School of Music provides musical leadership, including planning rehearsals, programming performances, recruiting band members, developing performance standards and maintaining the band's assets.

For more information, go to WashingtonPavilion.org/Sioux-Falls-Municipal-Band.

Comments