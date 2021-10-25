Scotty McCreery Same Truck Tour In Sioux Falls

Scotty McCreery is bringing his 'Same Truck Tour' with special guests Tenille Arts and King Calaway to The District in Sioux Falls on Saturday, February 5th, 2022! Tickets start at $37.50 go on sale October 29th at Thedistrictsf.com and pepperentertainment.com.

After winning Season Ten of American Idol in 2011, McCreery made history when he became the youngest male artist of any genre, and the first country music artist ever, to have his debut album enter at No. 1 on the Billboard Top 200 chart. Clear as Day was certified Platinum for sales of one million units in just 13 weeks and became the best-selling solo album released by a country artist in 2011.

The singles "I Love You This Big" and "The Trouble with Girls" were also certified Platinum. He won the New Artist of the Year award at both the Academy of Country Music (ACM) Awards and the American Country Awards and received the CMT Award for Breakthrough Video of the Year for "The Trouble with Girls."

With his third album, the young star takes a huge creative step forward. He co-wrote all 11 songs on Seasons Change, working with some of the finest songwriters in Nashville to express a wide range of emotions and musical styles. And after a lengthy legal struggle that kept him on the sidelines for several years, McCreery placed a bold bet with his career that has paid off with a new label and a reinvigorated attitude.