Riley Green Comes to Sioux Falls in 2026

Country Superstar Riley Green is bringing his Cowboy As It Gets Tour 2026 to Denny Sanford PREMIER Center on Friday, August 21, 2026 with special guests Justin Moore, Mackenzie Carpenter and Adam Hood. Tickets start go on sale Friday, September 19, at 10 a.m.

The tour follows the release of his latest project, Don’t Mind If I Do (Deluxe), an expanded edition of his 2024 album featuring six new tracks that highlight Green’s signature blend of heartfelt storytelling and southern authenticity. From the emotional weight of “Make It Rain” to the rural charm of “Cowboy As It Gets” featuring Randy Houser, and the tender duet “I Just Need You” with rising artist Hannah McFarland, the new songs offer fans a balance of vulnerability and edge. Green reflects on regret and heartbreak in “What Am I Supposed To Do Now,” taps into his love for the outdoors on “Bet They’re Biting,” and honors the Country legends who paved the way before him in “One To Willie,” featuring the unmistakable guitar work of Willie Nelson himself. Together, the additions round out an already-celebrated album, underscoring Green’s place as a leading voice in modern Country Music.

About Riley Green

CMA and ACM award winner Riley Green has been making Country music fans raise a drink, shed a tear, and, above all, celebrate where they are from, since first releasing his self-titled EP in 2018 with Big Machine Label Group. His songs like the No. 1 PLATINUM hit “There Was This Girl,” the 3X-PLATINUM-certified heart-tugger “I Wish Grandpas Never Died” (which he performed live at the 55th ACM Awards), and his chart-topping collab with Thomas Rhett, “Half of Me,” have made Riley synonymous with what Country music does best: making listeners feel something with his no-gimmick, relatable writing and classic feel.



An avid sports fan, former athlete (Jacksonville State University quarterback) and outdoorsman, Riley is riding a wave of success after being named the Academy of Country Music’s 2020 New Male Artist of the Year, a former MusicRow Breakout Artist of the Year, a CMT “Listen Up Artist,” and one of CRS’s 2020 New Faces. In 2023 Green served as direct support for Morgan Wallen and Luke Combs, playing to an average of 65,000 fans each night. Recently Green has wrapped his own headlining Ain’t My Last Rodeo tour, bringing out Tracy Lawrence and Ella Langley with him. Combs joined Riley on his third No. 1 single “Different ‘Round Here (Ft. Luke Combs),” the title track to Riley’s 2019 debut album that he re-recorded with Combs after seeing how fans connected to it.



The singer-songwriter’s third studio album, produced by Dann Huff, Don’t Mind If I Do arrived on his birthday, October 18 with more of the signature Riley Green fans have come to know and love from the good ol’ boy who still lives in his hometown of Jacksonville, AL. Currently on an incredible hot streak, Green’s well-earned confidence in his work shines through across the 18-track set with five of the tracks being solely written including standouts “Jesus Saves,” “Worst Way” and the title track—which finds Green reuniting with his “you look like you love me” duet partner and recent tourmate Ella Langley.