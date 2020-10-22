Orpheum Theater Center Presents a Screening of THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW

Screenings take place on October 30 and 31.

Spend part of your spooky Halloween at the Orpheum Theater Center to see the wild and fun movie "Rocky Horror Picture Show." This film is part of a series of events in Sioux Falls Alive - a partnership with the City of Sioux Falls and Experience Sioux Falls.

In celebration of its 45th anniversary, this notorious horror parody - a fast-paced potpourri of camp, sci-fi and rock 'n' roll, among other things - tracks the exploits of naïve couple Brad (Barry Bostwick) and Janet (Susan Sarandon) after they stumble upon the lair of transvestite Dr. Frank-N-Furter (Tim Curry). The film - a bizarre musical co-starring Meat Loaf and Richard O'Brien - bombed in its initial release but later gained a cult following at midnight showings.

Please note that this film will take place at the Orpheum Theater Center at 315 N. Phillips Avenue.

This film is rated R for strong sexual content, brief violence and some profanity.

For anyone wishing to be physically distanced, tickets will be seated first come, first served by Box Office staff according to physical-distancing guidelines, in the balcony. If you wish to be seated in a group, please purchase your tickets on one order to best ensure group seating. Please visit our Box Office or call 605-367-6000 to purchase and arrange your physically-distanced seats.

Learn more and book at https://www.washingtonpavilion.org/event/rocky-horror-picture-show.

