ON YOUR FEET! National Tour is Coming to the Washington Pavilion in January

ON YOUR FEET! THE STORY OF EMILIO & Gloria Estefan will make its Sioux Falls debut on the Mary W. Sommervold Hall stage January 13-14, 2023. This inspiring true story about heart, heritage and two people who believed in their talent-and each other-has already won the hearts of audiences and critics alike.

"You can't help but smile when you watch this musical. A beautiful story of two of the most prolific music-makers of all time, this show is sure to be a hit!" says Regina Ruhberg, Director of Performances and Events for Washington Pavilion Management, Inc.

ON YOUR FEET!, the exhilarating original musical based on the extraordinary life of 26-time Grammy Award-winning husband-and-wife team Gloria and Emilio Estefan, features a book by Academy Award and Golden Globe winner Alexander Dinelaris and a score made up of some of the most loved and iconic songs of the past quarter-century including "Rhythm Is Gonna Get You," "Conga," "Get on Your Feet," "Don't Want to Lose You Now," "1-2-3" and "Coming out of the Dark." Having begun in Chicago in the summer of 2015, ON YOUR FEET! made its Broadway bow that November, played for two years and received seven Outer Critics Circle Award nominations, three Drama League Award nominations and a Tony Award® nomination for Best Choreography.

ON YOUR FEET! is produced by GFOUR Productions and Evan Bernardin Productions through a special license from Theatrical Rights Worldwide and is represented by Columbia Artists Theatricals. This exciting new production is directed and choreographed by Luis Salgado, who performed in the original Broadway production of ON YOUR FEET! and was the Assistant Latin Choreographer of In the Heights on Broadway, which won four Tony Awards®. In May 2022, Salgado directed and choreographed the world premiere of ON YOUR FEET! in Spanish at GALA Hispanic Theatre in Washington, D.C.

"We are absolutely thrilled that our musical will once again be shared with audiences across the United States in this brand-new production of ON YOUR FEET! led by Luis Salgado," Gloria and Emilio Estefan said. "We've had tremendous fun sharing our story on the stage since our show first hit Broadway in 2015, and it is our hope that we can continue to inspire and uplift people with its celebratory message, especially at a time when we all need it so much."

Several creative team members from the Washington, D.C., production will join the national tour. The creative team will include Scenic Design by Clifton Chadick, Lighting Design by Christopher Annas-Lee, Costume Design by Jeannette Christensen, Video Design by Patrick W. Lord, Sound Design by Diego Garzón, Casting by Kate Lumpkin Casting, Music Direction by Daniel Alejandro Gutierrez, Musical Supervision by Clay Ostwald, Music, Lyrics and Orchestrations by Emilio and Gloria Estefan, Arrangements by Lon Hoyt, with Additional Orchestrations and Arrangements by Jorge Casas, Clay Ostwald and Oscar Hernández.

Tickets are still available throughout the three performances, including a matinee and two evening performances. To purchase tickets, go to WashingtonPavilion.org or visit the Box Office at 301 S. Main Ave.

About Washington Pavilion Management, Inc. (WPMI)

Washington Pavilion Management, Inc. is a private 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and the largest arts organization in the state. The management company oversees and programs two historic City of Sioux Falls facilities: the Washington Pavilion of Arts and Science and the Orpheum Theater Center. The company also provides professional management services, including administration; arts, science and educational programming; ticketing; event management; marketing; and more to other arts and nonprofit organizations. For information, please visit WashingtonPavilion.org.