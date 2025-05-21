New Subscribers Can Reserve Seats Now For The 2025–26 Pavilion Performance Series

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



New subscribers can now reserve their seats for the 2025-26 Pavilion Performance Series Broadway shows! Next season's lineup includes both iconic stage performances and Sioux Falls debuts of new musicals.

Subscribe to all six shows for the best available seats at the best price! Seats are assigned on a first-come, first-served basis. Single tickets to individual shows will go on sale this summer. Purchase your six-show Pavilion Performance Series subscription now at WashingtonPavilion.org/BroadwaySeries.

BACK TO THE FUTURE: The Musical, the beloved, cinematic classic, is now a Broadway musical and will open the series with eight performances October 14–19, 2025. When Marty McFly finds himself transported back to 1955 in a time machine built by the eccentric scientist Doc Brown, he accidentally changes the course of history. Now he's in a race against time to fix the present, escape the past and send himself ... back to the future.

Dr. Seuss' HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS! THE MUSICAL will delight audiences over Christmas from December 23–27, 2025. Hailed by The New York Times as “100 times better than any bedtime story,” this classic holiday musical will enchant adults and children alike. Featuring the hit songs “You're a Mean One, Mr. Grinch” and “Welcome Christmas,” THE GRINCH discovers there's more to Christmas than he bargained for in this heart-warming holiday classic.

MRS. DOUBTFIRE will take center stage January 30–February 1, 2026. Everyone's favorite Scottish nanny is headed to Sioux Falls in “a feel-good, family-friendly comedy that delivers” (The Hollywood Reporter). Based on the beloved film.

MOULIN ROUGE! The Musical, the winner of ten 2021 Tony Awards including Best Musical, debuts February 24–March 1, 2026. Enter a world of splendor and romance, of eye-popping excess, of glitz, grandeur and glory! A world where Bohemians and aristocrats rub elbows and revel in electrifying enchantment. Pop the champagne and prepare for the spectacular … Welcome to MOULIN ROUGE! The Musical.

CLUE hits the Mary W. Sommervold Hall stage March 27–29, 2026. Murder and blackmail are on the menu when six mysterious guests assemble at Boddy Manor for a night they'll never forget! Was it Mrs. Peacock in the study with the knife? Or was it Colonel Mustard in the library with the wrench? Based on the fan-favorite 1985 Paramount Pictures movie and inspired by the classic Hasbro board game, CLUE is the ultimate whodunit that will leave you dying of laughter and keep you guessing until the final twist.

Meredith Willson's THE MUSIC MAN will close out the series April 30–May 2, 2026. Meredith Willson's six-time, Tony Award-winning musical comedy follows fast-talking traveling salesman Harold Hill as he cons the people of River City, Iowa, into buying instruments and uniforms for a boys' band that he vows to organize — this, despite the fact that he doesn't know a trombone from a treble clef. His plans to skip town with the cash are foiled when he falls for Marian, the town librarian, who transforms him into a respectable citizen by curtain's fall. THE MUSIC MAN is a family-friendly story to be shared with every generation.

