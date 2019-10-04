New Shows To Take Stage At Orpheum Theater Center

In a continuum of bringing high quality entertainment to Sioux Falls, Washington Pavilion Management Inc. (WPMI) announces four unique and popular shows coming to the historic Orpheum Theater. The performances include genre musician Gina Chavez, "America's Got Talent" finalist, Catapult and the comedic shows of The Good Humor Men and Menopause the Musical.

"I'm delighted to share this exciting line up of shows with the community," said Darrin Smith, WPMI President and CEO. "We are honored to play a part in building on the rich tradition of offering live entertainment at the Orpheum Theater."

The Good Humor Men - January 25, 2020

Three of America's funniest stand-up comedians Rob Haze, Tony Deyo and Pat Hazell join forces to showcase their original brand of humor in an evening packed with punch lines and hair trigger laughs.

Catapult - March 6, 2020

Enjoy watching the talented Catapult dancers from Season 8 of "America's Got Talent" who work behind a screen to create a theatrical art form that is an amazingly imaginative combination of dance, story-telling and sculpture.

Gina Chavez - March 28, 2020

A multi-ethnic Latin pop songstress, Gina Chavez is a nine-time Austin Music Award winner - including 2015 Musician of the Year and Album of the Year for her sophomore release, "Up.Rooted." Her independent album topped the Amazon and Latin iTunes charts following a national feature on NPR's "All Things Considered."

Menopause the Musical - June 12-14, 2020

This hilarious musical parody set to classic tunes from the '60s, '70s and '80s will have patrons cheering and dancing in the aisles. See what more than 15 million women and fans worldwide have been laughing about for 18 years.

Tickets go on sale starting October 9, 2019 and are available at the Washington Pavilion Box Office, online at siouxfallsorpheum.com, or by calling (605) 367-6000.





Related Articles Shows View More Sioux Falls Stories

More Hot Stories For You