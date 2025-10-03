 tracker
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register Games Grosses

NOISES OFF to be Presented at The Premiere Playhouse

Performances will run from October 3-5, 2025.

By: Oct. 03, 2025
NOISES OFF to be Presented at The Premiere Playhouse Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

Get ready to laugh out loud as The Premiere Playhouse brings Michael Frayn's wildly hilarious farce Noises Off to the stage October 3-5, 2025, as part of its acclaimed Mainstage Series. Directed by Jesse Jensen and executive produced by TPP's Executive Artistic Director, Oliver Mayes, this fast-paced comedy promises an unforgettable night of theatrical mayhem at the historic Orpheum Theater in downtown Sioux Falls, sponsored generously by First Premier Bank & Premier Bankcard, South Dakota Arts Council, Culver's of Sioux Falls, and Dan & Arlene Kirby.

Called "the funniest farce ever written," Noises Off peeks behind the curtain of a disastrous play-within-a-play, where missed cues, misplaced props, and backstage drama spiral into chaos. Audiences will delight in the split-second timing, door-slamming antics, and comic brilliance that make this a must-see theatrical event. The star-studded cast features the local talents of Abby Kustak, Casey Kustak, Mo Hurley, Tony Falk, Jessica Graeber, Harold Gordon, Tom Roberts, Charles Ellingson, and Ebony Shanklin. This non-profit theatrical production is designed and managed by a team of local performing arts professionals from Sioux Falls and surrounding areas.

Join The Premiere Playhouse for a riotous romp through the world of live theatre where everything that can go wrong does - with spectacular results! 




Don't Miss a South Dakota News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

RATE & REVIEW ON MY SHOWS

Mamma Mia!
44 ratings

Mamma Mia!
Oh, Mary!
94 ratings

Oh, Mary!
Harry Potter and the Cursed Child
76 ratings

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child
Waiting for Godot
25 ratings

Waiting for Godot

Activate Your MY SHOWS Profile


Videos