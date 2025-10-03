NOISES OFF to be Presented at The Premiere Playhouse

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Get ready to laugh out loud as The Premiere Playhouse brings Michael Frayn's wildly hilarious farce Noises Off to the stage October 3-5, 2025, as part of its acclaimed Mainstage Series. Directed by Jesse Jensen and executive produced by TPP's Executive Artistic Director, Oliver Mayes, this fast-paced comedy promises an unforgettable night of theatrical mayhem at the historic Orpheum Theater in downtown Sioux Falls, sponsored generously by First Premier Bank & Premier Bankcard, South Dakota Arts Council, Culver's of Sioux Falls, and Dan & Arlene Kirby.

Called "the funniest farce ever written," Noises Off peeks behind the curtain of a disastrous play-within-a-play, where missed cues, misplaced props, and backstage drama spiral into chaos. Audiences will delight in the split-second timing, door-slamming antics, and comic brilliance that make this a must-see theatrical event. The star-studded cast features the local talents of Abby Kustak, Casey Kustak, Mo Hurley, Tony Falk, Jessica Graeber, Harold Gordon, Tom Roberts, Charles Ellingson, and Ebony Shanklin. This non-profit theatrical production is designed and managed by a team of local performing arts professionals from Sioux Falls and surrounding areas.

Join The Premiere Playhouse for a riotous romp through the world of live theatre where everything that can go wrong does - with spectacular results!