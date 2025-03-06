Lallycooler Music Festival Announces Full Lineup For Diverse, Inaugural Two-Day Event

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The inaugural Lallycooler Music Festival presented by MarketBeat's full lineup celebrates a variety of musical genres and is sure to pack a party when the festival kicks off July 11–12.

Headlining Friday, July 11, is country music sensation Sam Hunt. Friday's full lineup also includes Redferrin, Tyler Braden and Confederate Railroad.

Headlining Saturday, July 12, is GRAMMY Award-winning international superstar Pitbull. Saturday's full lineup also includes TLC, Uncle Kracker, Frank Ray and KORY and the FIREFLIES.

“We promised a monster, mixed genre music festival this summer, and we have delivered an incredible, first-year lineup. Sioux Falls has never seen a music festival like this one, and we can't wait to see everyone at Great Bear this summer,” says Darrin Smith, President and CEO of Washington Pavilion Management, Inc. and 3e Encore.

Friday, July 11: Sam Hunt, Redferrin, Tyler Braden and Confederate Railroad

Country music sensation Sam Hunt will headline Friday evening. Sam Hunt is a five-time GRAMMY Award-nominated, Diamond-selling, award-winning hitmaker who recently scored his 10th No. 1 with two-week chart-topping hit “Outskirts,” featured on his latest four-track EP Locked Up. Locked Up is the follow-up to his sophomore album Southside, which debuted to critical acclaim and was one of the top country albums of 2020, landing at No. 1 on the Billboard Country Albums chart. His No. 1 hits include “Kinfolks,” “Breaking Up Was Easy in the 90's,” “Hard to Forget” and “Body Like a Back Road.”

It is impossible to ignore one of Nashville's most unorthodox and innovative new singer/songwriters, Redferrin. His recent releases, including his RIAA certified gold singles Just Like Johnny and Jack & Diet Coke, are full of adrenaline-pumping energy and rebellious swagger, providing a kaleidoscopic of musical textures. With lyrics that serve as a manifesto for his take-it-or-leave-it style, his music is a sonic mirror held up to today's rural culture, and he continues chasing high-speed dreams with the throttle pinned and no kill switch.

Country-rock powerhouse Tyler Braden is set to release his highly anticipated debut full-length album, devil and a prayer, on May 16 via Warner Music Nashville. The album, consisting of 19 songs, was conceptualized by Braden to serve as a representation of his own artistic and personal growth, both combined and delivered to the listener in the imaginative form of a live show. An early highlight to release off the powerhouse vocalist's forthcoming album is the anthemic “GOD & GUNS N' ROSES.”

Kicking off the first-ever Lallycooler Music Festival will be Confederate Railroad, who first rolled onto the national country music scene in the early 90's with their unique style and sound. Headed by founder and frontman Danny Shirley, Mark Dufresne on drums, Mo Thaxton on bass and vocals, Rusty Hendrix on lead guitar and Joey Recker on keyboards and vocals, the band is always right at home on stage and obviously having fun right along with their appreciative audience.

Saturday, July 12: Pitbull, TLC, Uncle Kracker, Frank Ray and KORY and the FIREFLIES

Headlining Saturday's lineup is GRAMMY Award-winning international superstar, education advocate, entrepreneur and motivational speaker Pitbull. Born in Miami, Florida, Pitbull began his music career on the South Florida rap scene. He has since risen to become one of the most successful recording artists globally. Since his debut in 2004, Pitbull's music has consistently topped charts worldwide, including hits like “I Know You Want Me (Calle Ocho),” “Fireball,” “International Love” and the RIAA Diamond Certified “Give Me Everything,” which reached No. 1 in 2011.

TLC's influence transcends genres from pop, hip-hop, R&B to fashion and female empowerment. Formed in Atlanta in 1990 by Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins, the late Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes and Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas, TLC quickly became superstars with hits like “Ain't 2 Proud 2 Beg,” “Creep,” “Waterfalls,” “No Scrubs” and “Unpretty.” To date, TLC has sold 85 million records worldwide, had four No. 1 singles in the U.S., won four GRAMMY Awards, five MTV Awards, five Soul Train Awards and recorded four Multi-Platinum selling albums.

Uncle Kracker knows what people want: to kick back, forget about their troubles and have a good time. Naturally, he's always willing to oblige. For over two decades, the MULTI-PLATINUM artist has consistently soundtracked such good times with his boldly breezy blend of Country, Pop and Rock spiked with a splash of Hip-Hop. The world initially met Uncle Kracker during his stint in Kid Rock's Twisted Brown Trucker Band, but fans fell in love with him on his solo debut Double Wide in 2000, which yielded No. 1 smash “Follow Me.” Continuing to create new music and bring the laid-back vibes, his latest album Coffee & Beer is out now.

Frank Ray is a former police officer, Texas chart-topper and bilingual recording artist opening doors for a modern Latino country movement. Described as “easygoing contemporary country with pop-soul hooks and a dash of Southwestern spice” (Rolling Stone) his music is a blend, drawing influences from 90's Texas country, Latin, R&B and pop. As an entertainer, Frank delivers engaging, high-energy performances that have a little something for everyone.

Saturday evening will open with local rock legends KORY and the FIREFLIES, who consistently deliver positive, energetic shows, with a special gift for connecting with their audience. The group has charted three singles and shared the stage with over 80 national acts, including touring with Goo Goo Dolls. The band has had airplay in all 50 states with their singles “Sometimes,” “Pop Fly” and “Everyone,” and they were inducted into the South Dakota Rock & Rollers Hall of Fame in 2023 and will enter Iowa's Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2025.

Lallycooler isn't just a music festival — it's a celebration of our region. The festival will include merchandise tents, unique vendors, a variety of food trucks, a semi-trailer-sized mobile bar, a festival DJ, Instagram worthy photo ops and more!

For a smooth and stress-free experience, free shuttle service will be provided from multiple locations right to the festival entrance. Parking will not be available at Great Bear Ski Valley. Shuttle pickup locations will be announced soon. Get ready for easy and fun transportation to the festival!

On Friday, music will begin at 5:30 p.m. On Saturday, music will begin at 4 p.m. A full setlist will be released closer to the festival date. Shuttle and gate times also will be announced soon.

Weekend passes start at just $139. Three types of weekend passes are available.

Ultra VIP Pass: Two-day festival pass in an exclusive, air-conditioned Lodge with access to indoor/outdoor viewing, complimentary food, private bar, indoor restrooms and a festival experience like no other!

Pit Pass: Two-day festival pass in an exclusive, designated area (closest to stage) with access to beverage tents, food trucks, vendors, activities and great live music! (Standing area only.)

General Admission Pass: Two-day festival pass in the General Admission areas with access to beverage tents, food trucks, vendors, activities and great live music!

