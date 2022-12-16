Family-Friendly Events Announced at The Washington Pavilion Over Christmas Break

Christmas break is a great occasion for family time, and the Washington Pavilion provides fun opportunities for families to make memories together. Upcoming events include watching "The Polar Express," exploring the museums, celebrating Noon Year's Eve, discovering Tidings and Tinsel and marveling at our outdoor Christmas tree.

The Polar Express

The Wells Fargo CineDome is showing "The Polar Express" every weekend and select weekdays now through Dec. 31. Don't forget to purchase milk and cookies at the Radley Rex Snack Shack. Admission is $7.

Noon Year's Eve

Staying up until midnight can make for a late night for kids and even some parents. The Washington Pavilion offers a fun alternative, Noon Year's Eve! Come hang out with Radley Rex and watch the balloons drop at noon on Dec. 31 at the Kirby Science Discovery Center.

Kirby Science Discovery Center

The Kirby Science Discovery Center will be open over Christmas break, and it's a great opportunity to show kids that learning can happen outside of school as well. Admission into the museum unlocks a world of space exploration, agricultural science, dinosaurs, quarry digging and more!

Visual Arts Center

For kids who are interested in art, the "Guild Hall: An Adventure in the Arts" exhibit is a terrific way to introduce them to notable artists such as Andy Warhol, Jackson Pollock and Roy Lichtenstein. The collection features over 70 original works by 50 different artists and will be on display only until March 5.

Lunch at Leo's

Learning and playing all day can work up quite the appetite, and the perfect place to find a bite to eat is at Leonardo's Café. With our selection of sandwiches, wraps, salads, soups and pizzas, everyone is sure to find something to enjoy! Leo's is open 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Tidings and Tinsel

Decorating Christmas trees is one of the most beloved traditions this time of year, and so many beautiful trees can be found in the second-floor lobby of the Washington Pavilion. Stroll through to check out the multitude of twinkling trees now through Jan. 9.

Outdoor Christmas Tree

Every day from dusk till dawn you can gaze at our massive 45-foot-tall outdoor Christmas tree. Take a family picture to show just how big it is now through the end of December.

The Washington Pavilion will be closed Christmas Eve Day, Christmas Day and New Year's Day but open Dec. 26-31 and Jan. 2. For more information on holiday programs and activities, please visit WashingtonPavilion.org/HappyHolidays.