Enjoy Fabulous Fun At Washington Pavilion's Spooky Science

Join the Washington Pavilion for their annual Spooky Science event on Saturday, October 16 from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. The event features engaging, interactive activities at different booths throughout the Kirby Science Discovery Center.

Spooky Science, sponsored by Avera, encourages children to explore the wonders of science and art through experimentation and programs for all ages. All children will take home a bag of Halloween treats. Costumes are encouraged but not required.

This year, attendees can meet the paranormal investigators behind South Dakota Ghostbusters and learn what's inside their noggins with an anatomically correct Jell-O brain from the University of South Dakota's Center for Brain and Behavior Research. The spirited event also features South Dakota State University's SCI Squad, Earth Resources Observation and Science (EROS), Hood Magazine, Dakota State University's CybHER and Sioux Falls Women in Science.

"Enjoy a fa-boo-lous day, filled with fun experiments, boo bubbles, squishy slime, arts and crafts, great activities from our partners and, of course, it wouldn't be Halloween fun without sweet treats," said Haley Kunkel, Museums Experience Manager. "The list goes on and on with all the family-friendly and educational fun packed into one great day."

The event also incorporates STEAM learning opportunities with many focuses on science, technology, engineering, art and math while giving children plenty of opportunities to explore and have fun while learning. Several of this year's vendors focus on introducing youth, boys and girls, to career opportunities in these sectors.

Spooky Science attendance also includes full access to more than 100 exhibits in the Kirby Science Discovery Center, eight art galleries in the Visual Arts Center and $2 per person movies in the Wells Fargo CineDome.

Tickets are on sale now at the Washington Pavilion Box Office, online at washingtonpavilion.org or by calling (605) 367-6000. Admission to Spooky Science, museums and the Wells Fargo CineDome is free for Washington Pavilion members.