Dakota Academy of Performing Arts presents Elephant & Piggie's "We Are In A Play!" Performances run November 11-15, 2020.

In this vaudevillian romp, Elephant and Piggie sing and dance their way through plenty of pachydermal peril and swiney suspense. Get your tickets today to support this small cast of ten incredibly talented young actors involved in this Dakota Academy of Performing Arts (DAPA) production.

For patrons' safety, tickets will be seated first come, first serve by Box Office staff according to physical-distancing guidelines. If you wish to be seated in a group, please purchase your tickets in one order to best ensure group seating. Face masks are expected.

Programs, dates, times and prices subject to change. All attendees regardless of age must purchase a ticket unless otherwise noted.

Learn more at https://www.washingtonpavilion.org/event/elephant-piggies-we-are-play.

