CAKE to Perform at W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds in Sioux Falls

Alternative rock band CAKE will perform live at W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, on Saturday, May 31, 2025. Known for hits like “The Distance” and “Short Skirt/Long Jacket,” CAKE promises a high-energy show. Ticket start at $35.00 plus applicable fees and go on sale Friday, February 7, at 10:00 a.m.

About CAKE

Originally formed as a somewhat antagonistic answer to grunge, CAKE's defiant self-reliance and lucid yet ever-inventive music has made them a nation-state unto themselves with no evident peers in sound or perspective. CAKE's most recent album, Showroom of Compassion, debuted at #1 on the Billboard Top 200 Album Chart and was touted as “deadpan brilliance” by The New Yorker Magazine. While seamlessly blending numerous genres and influences, CAKE issues forth a sound and vision unlike any other band.

CAKE is currently at work on their ninth album due for release during autumn 2025.

The band recently contributed a new song — “Hold You (Responsible)” — to the Noise For Now compilation album SONGS FOR SEX, an artist response to Project 2025. The compilation album supports the importance of standing up for bodily autonomy, reproductive freedoms and personal privacy. The band was grateful for the chance to fight for reproductive rights for all citizens.

Additionally, ahead of a recent show in San Antonio, the band stopped by the Texas Public Radio station to record a song for a “Live From the Freight Elevator” session performing the new song titled, “Billionaire in Space” also set to be included on CAKE's new album to be released next year. Lead vocalist John McCrea shared that “'Billionaire in Space' is an observation, really of all billionaires, and the economic imbalance that we have been lulled into accepting as the norm. It is a song about being left behind.”

Tickets available at etix.com. For more information about W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds, visit: www.siouxempirefair.com/p/whlyonfairgrounds.

