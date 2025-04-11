Burton Cummings of The Guess Who Comes to Sioux Falls

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Burton Cummings of The Guess Who is performing at Washington Pavilion on Tuesday, July 22, at 7:00 p.m. Tickets start at $35.00 plus applicable fees and go on sale Friday, April 18, at 10:00 a.m.

Few artists have achieved the level of public success and critical acclaim that Burton Cummings enjoys in a career spanning more than sixty years.

Cummings' voice has been rated among the finest in rock music. As lead singer and songwriter of The Guess Who, he recorded and wrote/co-wrote hits such as “These Eyes,” “Laughing,” “No Time,” “American Woman,” “Share the Land,” “Hand Me Down World,” “Albert Flasher,” “Star Baby,” “Clap for The Wolfman,” and “No Sugar Tonight/New Mother Nature”. As a solo artist, Burton leaves his mark with the poignant “Stand Tall,” “I'm Scared,” “You Saved My Soul,” and his signature “My Own Way to Rock”.

With The Guess Who, Cummings achieved a long list of firsts including the first Canadian group to reach #1 on the Billboard charts—holding that spot for three weeks—and the first to earn a platinum album for U.S. sales of more than one million copies. Rolling Stone magazine hailed The Guess Who as “one of rock's most consistently fascinating maverick bands” with a succession of songs “that has few equals among contemporary North American groups.” Dick Clark described the group as rock innovators and ambassadors of Canadian music.

After The Guess Who disbanded in 1975, Burton Cummings embarked on a remarkable solo career, solidifying his status as an extraordinary singer, songwriter, showman, and recording artist. As the first artist to be certified triple-platinum in Canada, Cummings set a high standard for musical excellence. Fresh off the release of his new album A Few Good Moments, Cummings continues to tour with his band, captivating audiences with live performances of his timeless songs.

