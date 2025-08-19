Black Stone Cherry with Them Dirty Roses And Ayron Jones to Play The District in December

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Rock powerhouse Black Stone Cherry will bring their electrifying live show to The District on Saturday, December 6, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. The Kentucky-based band will be joined by special guests Them Dirty Roses and Ayron Jones. Tickets will go on sale Friday, August 22, at 10:00 a.m. through Etix and Pepper Entertainment.

Black Stone Cherry will arrive in Sioux Falls on the heels of their latest release, Screamin' At The Sky (Mascot Records/Mascot Label Group), which dropped in September 2023. The band’s eighth album features a mix of pop-rock hooks, thunderous drums, heavy riffs, and redemptive lyrics. Vocalist and guitarist Chris Robertson has described the record as a deeply personal work shaped by loss and resilience, while guitarist Ben Wells called the album a catharsis that helped the band emerge stronger than ever.

Joining them are Them Dirty Roses, who are redefining Southern Rock for the modern era with soulful lyrics, blistering guitar solos, and powerhouse live performances. Rounding out the bill is Ayron Jones, known for his gritty fusion of rock, blues, and soul.

The concert is presented by Pepper Entertainment, the Sioux Falls–based promotions company ranked among Pollstar Magazine’s Top 100 Worldwide Promoters. Founded in 2006, Pepper has become one of the fastest-growing independent promoters in the Midwest, with offices in Sioux Falls, Minneapolis, and Boise.